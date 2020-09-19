Robert R. "Bob" Arnold, 61, of Clermont, FL, formerly of the Quad Cities and Geneseo, IL died at South Lake Hospital in Clermont, FL on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, September 22 nd at Heritage Church, 4801 44 th St., Rock Island, IL. Rev. John Bray officiated. Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo, IL. Memorials may be made to Robert R. Arnold Memorial Fund.

Bob was born August 17, 1959 in Moline, IL the son of Norman K. and Dorothy L. (Dixon) Arnold. On November 9, 1985 he married Cari L. Purl in East Moline. She survives.

Bob had worked his entire life for John Deere retiring in 2016. He had also built over 30 homes in the Quad City area

in his free time. Bob enjoyed being with family, biking, walking, traveling, especially cruises and Disney World, doing yard work, especially maintaining his Florida Home and pool, building houses and working on home projects. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved to stay busy and enjoying life to the fullest.

He is survived by his loving family, wife Cari; daughters, Sarah (Dan) Williams, Naperville, IL, and Lauren (Zach Posey) Arnold, Plainfield, IL; granddaughters, Blake and Selah Williams; sisters, Pat Hankins, White House, TN, Deb (Mike) Zemo, Moline, IL, and Tracy (Mary) Stollberg, Glen Ellyn, IL. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Illa Purl, Clermont, FL; and brother-in-law, Kevin (Cindy) Purl, Annawan, IL. His parents, Norman and Dorothy and Dorothy’s second husband, Frank Hunter; father-in-law, Marshall Purl; and brother-in-law, Jon Hankins preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be shared live on Facebook @stackhousemoore. Condolences may be expressed at Bob’s obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com