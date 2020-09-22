Neil Hopkins Seifers, age 84, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 8:52 PM – Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Newton Care Center in Newton, Illinois.

Funeral services celebrating Neil’s life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon) Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Scottie Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In loving memory of Neil, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Neil was born on April 6, 1936, in Jasper County, Illinois, the son Giddeon and Martha (Pittman) Seifers. He retired from AMF in Olney, Illinois, after 30 plus years of service.

Neil enjoyed reading, fishing and spending time with family especially his nephews and nieces.

Neil is survived by:

Siblings – Ada Stroup of Effingham, Illinois; Margaret (Richard) Mitchell of Newton, Illinois; Nellie Wilson of Newton, Illinois; Larry (Mary Lynn) Carroll of Newton, Illinois and Robert Carroll of Newton, Illinois

Several nieces and nephews also survive

Neil was preceded in death by his parents, step father Joseph Carroll, siblings - Betty Roberts, Chester Seifers, Carl Seifers, June Conrard and an infant brother Alex Seifers.