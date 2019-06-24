Members of the Interfaith Alliance of Macomb have been aware of the tension in our community after “Fire Jack” signs were placed around area businesses and homes. We have heard the hurt felt by African Americans in our town and at the university, for whom an organized effort to place hundreds of such signs carries painful echoes of old lynch mobs. We have heard too the fear among white residents that any criticism of a black president will be perceived as racist. Within the community, there is unrest. We are affected by the lack of state funding and declining university student enrollment which led to job losses and economic strains. We share a desperate desire for a solution.

That tension has been divisive. Rather than allow our fear to be destructive, we can redirect this into a positive force to strengthen our community. It can become an opportunity – an invitation – to listen beyond defensiveness to the ways our actions can have unintended consequences. We can work together to support each other to survive this set-back.

IAM’s Statement of Unity includes an acknowledgement of “our own racism, intolerance, bigotry, prejudice, fear and hatred that are both conscious and subconscious,” and a commitment to “talk about these difficult topics, and to deepen our understanding of our hopes and fears so that we might move forward in constructive ways to build a stronger community.”

We hope that these values will be shared by most members of our community. Our faith traditions challenge us to pursue justice and reconciliation. In this spirit, we encourage all in our community to seek ways to better listen to and support one another, so that we can journey together with more empathy and mutual understanding – even in difficult times when our values & ideals are being challenged. This is when we need each other the most.



Members of the Interfaith Alliance of Macomb