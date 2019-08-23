Quotes, great thoughts and observations from all over:

- This, from economist and writer Thomas Sowell: “Immigration laws are the only laws that are discussed in terms of how to help people who break them.”

- Favorite media words used to describe Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States: “Outburst,” “lash out,” “rant,” “rave,” “tantrum” and “behavior” (as in bad behavior). Imagine what would have been said if they used such words to describe a democrat president, especially the last one. And lately, it's simply a given in many media reports that Trump is a racist. Really?

- According to news reports last week, Newark, New Jersey has distributed thousands of bottles of water with expired “use-by” dates to folks whose water pipes are contaminated by lead. (I didn't know bottled water needed a use-by date. Does it go sour or curdle?)

We need to find out which presidential candidate was mayor of Newark while the water system was in the process of going all Flint, Michigan, on them, and ask how this happened. Maybe Senator Spartacus has a perfectly good explanation.

- I'm still laughing at this from the National Security Adviser John Bolton, describing Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua: “They are The Three Stooges of Socialism.” He also called them “the troika of tyranny.” Nice to see that someone other than our president can still say what he thinks.

- I believe I predicted this. Last week former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper dropped out of the race for president. There's nothing fair about it, but I predicted that no one with a funny name like Hickenlooper is going to be the leader of the free world. This also proved true for former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. People with funny names can be governors, but not president. (Mayor Pete from South Bend still has a chance. His last name is unusual, but not goofy, sort of like Obama, who even survived a middle name of Hussein.)

- Speaking of predictions, way before he was elected, I wrote the one thing that could be said about Donald Trump was that he had “all the right enemies.” Those enemies included most in the elite media, appalled democrats, most unions, almost all of Hollywood, Republicans in name only, intellectuals, college professors and students, Alec Baldwin, Robert Di Niro, Kathy Griffin, and many, many more.

It's even truer today, as Trump runs for a second term. The frothing at the mouth of his critics seems to have gotten even worse. To borrow a phrase from Garrison Keillor, Trump's critics are jacked up like “a rat stuck in a coffee can.”

Imagine the reaction of this bunch if Trump is re-elected. Imagine.

- New York Congressman Tom Reed said in a news interview a while back that the government could pay for something or other using “different pots of money,” as if they're cooking up a pot of award-winning chili back there. Don't look now, congressman, but at a $22 trillion national debt, there's no money in the pots.

Where do we find these guys?

- As election season heats up, we will be hearing more and more from politicians promising to make our lives better. I'm reminded of the advice from experts of all stripes that if you are waiting around for a president to make your life better, you are in for one long, disappointing wait. Snap out of it, muttonhead, and make your own life better in the best country on earth to make that happen.

As for me, the way for politicians to make my life better is simple:

Keep your paws off the money I've been able to save (with little or no help from you guys).

- I was in the checkout line at Walmart a while back when Checker Bob (not his real name) shook his head.

“The guy before you left a bag of groceries,” he said. “He had one job – go to Walmart, buy groceries, take them home. And he forgot one bag.

“I can't afford to forget my groceries,” he said.

I frequently forget a bag or two.

I didn't, however, admit that to Checker Bob (not his real name).