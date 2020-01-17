It's a darn good deal.

As usual, however, the big government posse is hot on our trail, desperate to screw it up.

And they may be gaining on us. Just like in the movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” I look over my shoulder and ask, “Who ARE those guys?”

Let me explain.

I moved around a lot back when I was running small newspapers. One town in Colorado. Two towns in Illinois. Then the company I worked for was sold, and I edited a paper in Nebraska. And when I finally gave up the daily newspaper biz, we moved to Wyoming.

So I have a lot of experience living out here in Flyover Country.

The great thing about Illinois was the neat old houses that were available for not much money. In 1995, we bought a big old Victorian house that was great for raising kids, for $125,000. We worked like the dickens on it, before selling it six years later for $175,000.

(If you make the mistake of saying we made a nice profit, The Wife will tell you exactly how much it cost us to “make” $50,000. Answer: Close to $50,000.)

When it came to taxes, however, Illinois was not a great deal. Every year we paid around $3,700 in property taxes. And we paid state income taxes – we both worked – of around 3 percent. The only deal in Illinois was license plates for the cars, which were about $50.

Nebraska was just as bad. We bought a beautiful brick house, walking distance from the newspaper, right across the street from a city park, for $165,000. Beautiful lawn. Great garage. Big trees. Nice neighbors.

Once again, however, the property taxes were enough to make a grown man cry – around $3,600. Every ding-dong year. The state income tax was twice what we paid in Illinois. And you sure didn't get license plates for any $50.

I wrote an editorial about high taxes depressing housing values, and it was one of the rare times I got pushback from the movers and shakers in that town, especially the real estate people. They didn't want to hear it, but it was obvious.

(I found Nebraskans to be incredibly patient with the high taxes, and chalked it up to the fact that average guy is too busy rooting for the Cornhuskers to care about taxes.)

So then, daily journalism darn near ran the wheels off me, and we finally moved to Wyoming. It took a lot of work, three houses, three basements that I finished myself, and a wonderfully fast-rising market, but we ended up in a place with some land (a “ranchette,” making me a ranchetter) that the tax assessor says is worth well over $400,000. Gloriosky!

And our property tax bill – GET THIS - is $2,700 a year.

That's $1,000 less than on the $125,000 house in Illinois. Nine hundred less than the $165,000 house in Nebraska. And no state income tax. We saved $10,000 the first year, and figured we'd died and gone to heaven.

That's one great deal. And if it weren't for the wind and the cold winters, folks would be moving to Wyoming instead of Florida.

And yet, when the legislature meets next month, there will be intense pressure to do something, anything, to raise state revenues, which have declined due to the national turn away from coal. Lawmakers must be brave enough to consider raising taxes, according to editorials in state newspapers. (Why are editors such fans of tax increases? Beats me. Trust me on this, it isn't because they make a lot of money.)

And, of course, the pressure to expand Medicaid is huge, with hospitals and health care groups banging the drum to accept free money from a federal government that is already $23 trillion in the red. “Free money?” From Washington? Now there's a knee-slapper.

So, for retirees like us, Wyoming is one sweet deal. A rare exception – with $20 billion salted away in reserve funds - to the fiscal nightmare that grips so many other states. But there are those who are desperate to screw it up, just like in Illinois, and Nebraska.

We're holding our breath, hoping that doesn't happen.