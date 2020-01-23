Dear Editor,

Several years ago, a friend confided in me that her son, serving in the US Army overseas, had gone AWOL. We discussed the ramifications of this act. At that time an AWOL soldier, among other things, could lose his right to vote and have a difficult time finding a job thereafter. I suggested she call the Rock Island office of our US House of Representatives for McDonough County. That was Tom Railsback.

She agreed, and upon explaining her situation, that office went into immediate action. Why was this possible? Because of the philosophy and leadership of Tom Railsback. It took some time, but the issue was finally resolved.

Republican Tom Railsback was a decent man who took his Oath to the Constitution seriously and one of his responsibilities was to aid his constituents. He was a beacon of hope.

Mary R. Warnock

Macomb