Area softball from Wednesday with Pontiac-Dwight and Prairie Central-Herscher contests

Regan Krause had her mojo working as Pontiac shut out Dwight 13-0 in a nonconference softball game Wednesday at DTHS.

Krause, who got the day off Tuesday, came in throwing bullets and attacked the strike zone with precision as she tossed four innings of no-hit ball. Sydney Barnett was also on for the second game in a row in closing out the no-hitter.

The win moved the Indians to 5-0 as they prepare for tournament play this weekend at Rantoul.

Krause was money on this day. She used 15 pitches to strikeout the side in the first inning. Krause set down the Trojans in order the second, as well, getting two punchouts in the process.

Her strikeout total reached eight through three frames with another three going down on strikes. In the fourth, Krause set down Kayla Kodat before walking Jordan Schultz, who became the first DTHS baserunner.

Krause struck out Katy Edwards before Schultz was thrown out trying to steal second base to end the inning.

For Krause, her day in the circle was done. As is the Pontiac way, Nicole Hayner opted to change pitchers and brought in Barnett for the second straight day.

Barnett threw the final three innings of the Tribe’s win at El Paso on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she got one inning of work. She struck out Rachel Heath, got Isabel Schultz to fly out to Georgie DiNardi in right and then fanned Danielle Carlson to end the game.

Krause finished with 10 strikeouts and one walk in four innings for the win. Barnett had two punchouts in her inning.

Pontiac got on the board off Dwight starter Abby Rodosky in the first inning as Krause singled home Addison Masching, who led off the game with a base hit.

The Indians added two runs in the second inning for a 3-0 lead. Peyton Trost led off with a walk and flex player Cami Trost came on to run. Grace Myers got the sacrifice bunt down and Trost took second. Trost moved to third on a wild pitch and stayed there when Maddi Stark reached on an infield single.

Stark took second base and moved to third when Trost scored on a wild pitch. Madison Weber’s groundout to DTHS first baseman Carlson brought Stark in with the second run of the inning.

Pontiac padded its lead in the third with four singles and the help of an error. Barnett led off the frame with a base hit and scored two batters later when Krause singled off the fence in center. Alyssa Fox reached on an error and Peyton Trost singled to center that loaded the bases.

Myers followed with a base hit that plated courtesy runner Sydney Shepherd and Fox for a 6-0 lead.

Pontiac was nickel-and-diming the Trojans through the first four innings in taking an 8-0 lead. Masching walked to open the PTHS fourth and Barnett doubled. Amanda Fox singled to center to drive in two.

The Indians scored five times in the fifth inning with help from Dwight. Myers led off by reaching first base on a dropped third strike. Reliever Katy Edwards walked Stark and Weber to load the bases, and Masching singled home two runs. Barnett followed with a hit that also produced two runs in building a 12-0 lead.

Barnett scored on Alyssa Fox’s bunt for the game’s final run.

Barnett had three hits, including a double, drove in two runs and scored three times to help pace the Pontiac offense. Masching had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored while Krause collected two hits and two RBIs. Amanda Fox and Myers each had a hit and drove in two runs while Peyton Trost and Stark each singled. Weber and Alyssa Fox each drove in a run.

Rodosky took the loss for Dwight (1-4). She fanned two, walked two and allowed seven runs on seven hits. Edwards finished up, giving up six runs on four hits and two walks and fanned three.

Herscher 9, Prairie Central 1

HERSCHER — Prairie Central scored the first run but Herscher scored more in posting a 9-1 nonconference victory Wednesday.

Addison Casner provided all the Prairie Central scoring with a home run in leading off the game. She went yard to center on a 2-1 pitch.

The Tigers tied the game in the second inning and took the lead with two more in the third. A run in the fourth made it 4-1. Herscher plated five runs in the last of the sixth for the final difference.

Heidi Meister took the loss after giving up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six. She also allowed two home runs. Briley Hoffman yielded five runs on three hits and struck out one.

Kate Winterland had two hits, including a double, and Casner homered for the Hawks (4-2). Anna Hale and Lyndie Shumaker each singled.