AMBOY — Kewanee won seven events in a boys track quadrangular meet on Tuesday, placing first in the team standings in the process.

Kewanee sprinter Melcon Dejesus won two individual events, jumper Kavon Russell won two events, runner Gabe Johnson won a distance event, Xavier Crowe won in the field and the team won a sprint relay.

Dejesus was first in the 400 meters in 57.08 seconds, in which four of the five competitors were from Kewanee. Isaac Morales was second in 58.28, Gregory Wolf fourth in 59.01 and Niko Powe fifth in 101.26.

Dejesus and Newman Central Catholic’s Conner McBride raced twice to tight finishes. Dejesus won the 100 matchup in 11.37 seconds to McBride’s 11.52. (Kewanee’s Tim Nolan was fourth in 12.12.)

McBride won the 200, coming across in 23.73 to Dejesus’s 23.92.

Russell and teammate Jeremiah Israel each leaped 19 feet 10 inches in the long jump. Kewanee had two other long jumpers: Keyontiss Patterson went 19-3 ½ and Powe went 18-2 ½.

Russell won the high jump, going 5-6.

Johnson won the 3,200 meter race in 11:52.19, beating Amboy’s Calvin Deering in 11:58.87.

Crowe won the shot with a put of 42 feet, 10 inches. Amboy’s Brady Becker was second in 42-4 ½.

Kewanee won the 4x200 relay in 1:38.55. Newman was second in 1:39.34 and Amboy was third in 1:42.42.

Kewanee placed first in the team standings, Amboy was second, Newman third and Mendota fourth.

Kewanee’s other finishers:

Israel was second in the discus with a throw of 111-9 ½. Becker won the event at 129-2.

Noel Velazquez was second in two closely run hurdles races against Amboy’s Austin Norman and was third in the triple jump. Velazquez ran the 110 hurdles in 18.50 as runnerup to Norman’s 18.25, the 300 hurdles in 46.72 to Norman’s 46.12 and third in the triple jump at 36-5. (Kewanee’s Keagan Anderson was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 1:00.60.)

Calvin Desplinter was fourth in the 1,600 in 5:21.81.

Kewanee had two other relay entries. The 4x400 team was third in 4 minutes flat and the 4x800 team was second in 12:29.09.