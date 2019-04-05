The Maple Leafs had a strong showing in singles matches to earn a 6-3 win over the Silver Streaks in Galesburg on April 1.

Geneseo’s Mason Miller cruised in the No. 1 singles match for a 6-2, 6-4 victory, and Griffin Tracey had a strong showing winning the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-3.

Carter Stephenson battled his way to a 7-5, 7-5 victory in singles, and Mason Smith won a 6-3, 6-2 singles match.

Geneseo’s Smith and Thomas Robinson teamed up for a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles, and Josh Beeth and Stephenson finished the No. 3 doubles match with a win in a super tiebreaker 6-2, 6-7 (3), 13-11.