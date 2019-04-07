ANNAWAN — Annawan-Wethersfield’s baseball team has been idle for long stretches this season because of weather-related cancellations. But in its second outing, the team showed it had lost none of its edge.

A-W batters combined for a total of 24 hits in taking a doubleheader from Lincoln Trail Conference foe West Central on Saturday at Howe’s Park.

A-W is 3-0 this season. Moreover, its pitchers have not allowed a run to be scored against them.

A-W won the first game 15-0 in a game called after four innings. Pitcher Coltin Quagliano threw a one-hitter. He also struck out five and walked none.

At the plate, Quagliano had a double and two singles for three runs batted in. He scored three times.

Ryan Goodman had two hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Spencer Foes and Eli Merrick each had two-hit performances.

Landen Beelman got the loss. He struck out four and walked five.

In the second game, A-W won 10-0 in six innings. Goodman was the winning pitcher, working four innings. He had four strikeouts, a walk and two hits allowed. Nolan Cone threw two innings in relief, striking out one and walking one.

Goodman hit a triple, a double and a single, scoring twice and batting in five. Foes had two hits. Brady Kelly had a double and two RBI.

A-W led 5-0 through four innings, then broke it open with five runs in the sixth.

Nathan Bigger was the losing pitcher. He struck out seven and walked three. Brady McGraw pitched in relief in the sixth.