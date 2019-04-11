The Olney Lady Tigers exploded offensively in their home contest with the Salem Lady Wildcats. The Lady Tigers powered for six goals, scored by four different players, on their way to the substantial home victory. It was not all smooth sailing on the day. The visiting squad had Olney down early. The Lady Wildcats pushed across a goal just four minutes and 26 seconds into the matchup. Salem’s 1-0 lead would not last long. Just under six minutes later, freshman Sarah Ingram beat the keeper off a nice pass from Zoe Alexander. Olney evened the game with 29:57 to play in the first half of play. Two and half minutes later, a penalty was whistled inside the box as the Lady Tigers attempted to attack for a go ahead goal. That allowed Alexander a shot at a penalty kick. The sophomore calmly placed the ball into the net, scoring the goal to send the Lady Tigers ahead 2-1. Each team was battling for control over the next segment of the game. For nearly 12 minutes, nobody was able to find any success at beating the defenses. Olney finally was able to crack the Salem back line, and Sarah Ingram placed the ball in the net for her second goal of the day. Ingram’s goal at 15:48 pushed Olney ahead 3-1. The Lady Tigers seized a stranglehold on the lead as the game neared halftime. Ryann Klier would power the Lady Tigers ahead by a trio of points with a goal. Klier picked up her first goal on the day at the 7:34 mark of the first half. Olney’s offense was firing on all cylinders. Olney claimed a pair of quick goals in the second half to complete their six goal performance. Two minutes and six seconds into the second half, Klier scored goal number two on the day. Klier pounced on a rebound that deflected off the Lady Wildcats goalie. The second goal by Ryann Klier put the Lady Tigers ahead 5-1. Just under ten minutes into the second half, Avrie Bradley would score after a good lead pass from Alayna Spitz. The pass set up Bradley for the goal at the 30:36 mark of the second half. Behind the offensive outburst, the Lady Tigers picked up the win over Salem 6-1. Olney received solid play from Spitz at the midfield to help facilitate the offensive attack. Defensively, Meredith Berger and Katey Zuber helped protect the keeper Lauren Hill to hold Salem to the one goal.