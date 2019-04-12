Area softball from Thursday with Pontiac and Prairie Central

Effective pitching and timely hitting have become the norm for Pontiac as the Indians chalk up win after win. It was the same method on Thursday afternoon as the Tribe shut out Illinois Valley Central 7-0 in an Illini Prairie Conference softball game.

Regan Krause and Amanda Fox were the 1-2 punch from the circle as they combined for the shut out. Krause fanned 10, walked two and allowed the lone IVC base hit in five innings. Fox walked one, set down four on strikes and pitched a scoreless two innings to close out the victory.

Pontiac had some trouble the first time through the order, but got things going the second time through. Addison Masching led off the third with a base hit, and Amanda Fox followed with a single. Krause helped her cause with a two-base hit that plated Masching and Fox for a 2-0 lead.

PTHS went up 4-0 with another two runs in the fifth inning. Again, it was Masching starting things off with a base hit to lead off the inning. Fox followed suit.

Masching scored on a wild pitch and Fox came home on a groundout by Krause.

Pontiac put the game away with three runs in the sixth inning. Sam Johns led off with a walk and Maddi Stark reached on an error to get things rolling. Madison Weber singled after a fielder’s choice to drive in Stark.

Fox singled with two outs to drive in Mikayla Fisher and Weber for the final difference.

Amanda Fox had three hits and two runs batted in and Krause had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to lead the Pontiac offense (12-0, 3-0). Masching also had two hits while Weber had a hit and RBI. Rylee Zimmerman and Johns also singled.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pontiac was able to outlast the Grey Ghosts 9-7 in a junior varsity tilt.

PTHS fell behind 1-0 in the first inning but scored twice in the second for a 2-1 lead. The Indians led the rest of the way. Each side scored four runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth as Pontiac led 8-7. A run in the seventh for the Tribe finished off IVC.

Zimmerman had four base hits and Peyton Trost delivered three safeties and drove in three runs for the Indians. Sydney Shepherd, Johns, Audrey Sutton and Georgie DiNardi contributed one hit apiece.

Cami Trost got the win in the circle with a three-strikeout effort.

Unity 11, Prairie Central 0

TOLONO — Thursday was not a good day for Prairie Central’s softball Hawks. They managed one hit and made five errors in an 11-0 loss to host Unity in an Illini Prairie Conference contest.

Heidi Meister took the loss after giving up five runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks in 3-plus innings. Meister struck out three. Lyndie Shumaker finished up, allowing six unearned runs on five hits.

The Rockets scored three runs in the second inning — all unearned. A walk and a base hit knocked Meister out of the circle in the fourth inning. Shumaker gave up a single that drove in one run. Three straight fielding errors by the Hawks followed as the Rockets pulled away.

Prairie Central wasn’t able to do anything against Tolono hurler Taylor Henry, who fanned three on the day. Anna Hale reached on an error in the fourth inning as the Hawks’ first baserunner. Pinch-hitter Gabby Nagel singled to lead off the fifth for the lone PC base hit.