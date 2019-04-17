Area softball from Tuesday with Prairie Central, Dwight and Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell

Heidi Meister tossed a one-hitter and Prairie Central’s bats provided plenty of run support as the Hawks blanked Gardner-South Wilmington 10-0 in a nonconference softball contest at PCHS Tuesday afternoon.

Meister allowed a leadoff double in the top of the third, but the runner was thrown out trying to steal third. Meister struck out six in facing the minimum 15 batters over five innings.

The Hawks (11-7) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. After loading the bases to start the frame, Amber Graf lofted a sacrifice fly with one out to drive in the first run. Lindsey Hari and Kenna Skaggs followed with run-scoring base hits for a 3-0 lead.

Natalie Graf had a double that plated a run in the second and Anna Hale had a run-scoring single in the third. Brianna Seeman delivered a two-run double in the fourth inning to make it a 10-0 game.

Seeman had a double, single and two runs batted in while Skaggs and Hale each had two hits and drove in a run. Meister and Kate Winterland had two singles apiece with Natalie Graf contributing a double and RBI. Amber Graf and Hari each had a hit and RBI and Addison Casner singled.

Dwight 10, Watseka 4

WATSEKA — Katy Edwards found a groove in the circle and drove in four runs to help lift Dwight to a 10-4 Sangamon Valley Conference softball victory over host Watseka on Tuesday.

Edwards scattered seven hits, walked three and struck out 11 for the win.

She threw her first pitch of the game with a 2-0 lead. The Trojans got on the board with two markers in the top of the first. Edwards drove in Kayla Kodat and Thetard with a two-out base hit.

Dwight scored in each of the first five innings in building a 7-3 lead. It was 7-4 when DTHS batted in the seventh. When they were done, the Trojans had a six-run advantage.

Nora Anderson and Kodat singled to lead off the seventh, and Thetard followed with a two-run double. She scored on an Edwards sacrifice fly.

Thetard had a double, siongle and drove in three runs for the Trojans (8-8). Kodat also had two hits while Edwards had a hit and four RBIs. Jordan Schultz collected a double and RBI while Isabelle Schultz, Rachel Heath, Kat Harms and Anderson each singled.

WFC 12, Henry-Senachwine 1

HENRY — Ella Sibert had four hits while Emily Friese and Audrey Jenkins each drove in three runs to lead Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell to a 12-1 Tri-County Conference softball victory over Henry-Senachwine Tuesday.

WFC scored five runs in the second inning to take control of the contest. Morgan Schwahn delivered a two-run double to get the Warriors on the board. Jenkins followed with a run-scoring double and Sibert singled in a run. A Friese groundout brought in Sibert for the 5-0 lead.

A five-run third inning gave WFC a 10-0 lead. Jena Easton drove in one run with a base hit, and Jenkins singled to drive in two for an 8-0 lead. The margin widened to 10-0 when Friese doubled in two runs.

A two-run fifth inning helped end the game after five.

Sibert had four hits, including a two-bagger and drove in a run for WFC (9-6). Friese doubled and singled twice while driving in three runs and Jenkins had a double, single and three RBIs. Easton had two hits and and run batted in and Morgan Schwahn collected a double and two RBIs. Kayleigh Osterdock had a hit and RBI and Jasmine Easton and August Gillman each singled.

Friese got the win in the circle with a 10-strikeout effort.