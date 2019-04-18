PORT BYRON — The Kewanee boys track and field team won the team title and the girls took fourth on Wednesday at Riverdale High School.

The Kewanee boys won five events and scored 187 points. The Kewanee girls won three events and had 64 points.

Boys

Melcon DeJesus swept the sprints and provided the anchor leg of the winning 4x400-meter relay. Noel Velazquez won the triple jump.

DeJesus won the 100 in a personal best 11.19 seconds, the 200 in an improved time of 22.95 seconds and the 400 in 52.86 seconds.

The 4x400 team, which included Kavon Russell, Daniel Sanchez and Niko Powe, had a time of 3:45.16.

Velazquez had a winning hop, skip and jump of 37 feet, 10 inches, a personal best score.

The triple jump also included a Kewanee second-place in Xander Gruszeczka’s distance of 35-1.

In the high jump, Russell was second at 6-0 and Powe was third at 5-4. In the long jump, Russell was second at 20-3 and Jeremiah Israel third at 18-8.

In the shot put, Xavier Crowe was second in 42-2 ½ and Joey Getz seventh in 32.5 ½. In the discus, Israel was second at 107.04 and Crowe third at 99-7.

Kewanee’s 4x100 team of Sanchez, Gruszeczka, Colin Vanstechelman and Tim Nolan was third in an improved time of 50.81. The 4x200 team of Keagan Anderson, Cavis Reed, Gruszeczka and Greg Wolf was fourth in 1:53.56. The 4x800 team of Austin Hall, Billy Huggins, Connor Bryan and Reed was second in 11:10.47.

Velazquez was second with a personal best 17:93 and Nolan third at 18.52 in the 110 high hurdles. Velazquez then was second at 45.71 and Nolan third at 46 in the 300 hurdles.

In the 800, Calvin Desplinter was fourth, cutting his time with a 2:22.81 finish; Huggins eighth at 2:49.56.

In the 1600, Venstechelman was third at 5:29.66 and Gabe Johnson fourth at 5:30.60. In the 3200, Johnson was third at 11:31.85 and Desplinter fourth at 11:48.02.

Girls

Kewanee’s Tyra Bond won the long jump with her best distance of the season at 15-3.

Tristan Nolan had Kewanee’s other two victories, wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Her time in the 100 hurdles was an improved 17.33. She took the 300 hurdles in 51.05.

Nolan also took third in the high jump at 4-10.

In the 3200, Stephanie Martinez was second at 15:52.70 and Maya Davis third at 23:04.79. In the 1600, Martinez was seventh in 7:25.43.

The 4x200 relay team of Tyra Bond and Kira Bond, Gracey DAmron and Kulie Brock was third in 2:03.85. The 4x100 team of Kira Bond, Jersi Warner, Brock and Tyra Bond was fourth in 58.06.

Davis was sixth in the discus at 62 feet and eighth in the shot put at 21-11 ½.

Kira Bond was sixth in the 100 at 14.50 and Crabtree seventh in the 200 at 30.58.

Riverdale Coed Track & Field Invite, Hosted By Riverdale High School, Wednesday April 17, 2019

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1) 187 Kewanee Boilers

2) 157 Riverdale Rams

3) 104 Newman Central Comets

4) 59 ROWVA Tigers

100 METER DASH

1. Melcon Dejesus, KEW, 11.19; 2. Connor McBride, NEWM, 11.40; 3. Jason Smith, RIVE, 11.80; 4. Marcus Williams, NEWM, 12.16; 5. Lucas Welch, ROWVA, 12.65; 6. Cole Jennings, RIV2, X12.66; 7. Jeffery Staken, RIVE, 12.74; 8. Ely Pettit, RIV2, 13.19; 9. D J Cain, ROWVA, 15.12

200 METER DASH

1. Melcon Dejesus, KEW, 22.95; 2. Connor McBride, NEWM, 23.39; 3. Cody Lamb, RIVE, 24.94; 4. Niko Powe, KEW, 25.56; 5. Devin Gephart, RIVE, 25.84; 6. Brady Partington, NEWM, 26.17; 7. Ely Pettit, RIV2, X27.52; 8. Caleb Thorne, ROWVA, 31.35

400 METER DASH

1. Melcon Dejesus, KEW, 52.86; 2. David Arney, RIVE, 55.83; 3. Carter Wainwright, RIVE, 56.72; 4. Will Rude, NEWM, 57.06; 5. Isaac Morales, KEW, 58.44; 6. Easton Day, RIV2, X59.85; 7. Mario Passini, NEWM, 60.02; 8. Parker Friant, RIV2, 68.91

800 METER RUN

1. Spencer Mauch, NEWM, 2:07.47; 2. Jacob Meloan, RIVE, 2:15.95; 3. Adam Johnson, ROWVA, 2:21.36; 4. Calvin Desplinter, KEW, 2:22.81; 5. Lucas Butterfield, RIVE, 2:30.28; 6. Isaac Robinson, ROWVA, 2:38.90; 7. Kaden Welty, NEWM, 2:48.92; 8. Billy Huggins, KEW, 2:49.56; 9. Caden Ludin, RIV2, 2:54.02

1600 METER RUN

1. Shay Hafner, NEWM, 5:10.76; 2. Aiden Friant, RIVE, 5:22.18; 3. Colin Vanstechelman, KEW, 5:29.66; 4. Gabe Johnson, KEW, 5:30.60; 5. Antonio Gassman, NEWM, 5:40.06; 6. Jacob Lyons, RIVE, 6:01.07; 7. Ben Nelson, RIV2, 6:22.14

3200 METER RUN

1. Shay Hafner, NEWM, 11:07.21; 2. Lorin Peterson, ROWVA, 11:30.50; 3. Gabe Johnson, KEW, 11:31.85; 4. Calvin Desplinter, KEW, 11:48.02; 5. Cameron Overton, RIVE, 12:45.52

110 METER HURDLES

1. Dalton Cathcart, RIVE, 16.34; 2. Noel Velazquez, KEW, 17.93; 3. Tim Nolan, KEW, 18.52; 4. John Cato, RIVE, 19.22; 5. Kole Wilmot, ROWVA, 21.39

300 METER HURDLES

1. Dalton Cathcart, RIVE, 44.50; 2. Noel Velazquez, KEW, 45.71; 3. Tim Nolan, KEW, 46.00; 4. John Cato, RIVE, 48.90; 5. Kole Wilmot, ROWVA, 50.43

4 x 100 METER RELAY

1. Newman Central Comets (Nate Ahlers, Connor McBride, Owen McBride, Marcus Williams), 46.81; 2. Riverdale Rams (David Arney, Cody Lamb, Devin Gephart, Jason Smith), 47.44; 3. Kewanee Boilers (Daniel Sanchez, Xander Gruszeczka, Colin Vanstechelman, Tim Nolan), 50.81; 4. Riverdale JV (Cole Jennings, John Cato, Ely Pettit, Jeffery Staken), 50.90; 5. ROWVA Tigers (Trenton Welsh, Kole Wilmot, Lucas Welch, Brandon Merz), 52.05

4 x 200 METER RELAY

1. Newman Central Comets (Nate Ahlers, Owen McBride, Kory Mullen, Connor McBride), 1:39.40; 2. Riverdale Rams (Dillion Lamb, Dalton Cathcart, Devin Gephart, Jason Smith), 1:41.18; 3. Riverdale JV (John Cato, Noah Huizenga, Ely Pettit, Jeffery Staken), 1:49.35; 4. Kewanee Boilers (Keagan Anderson, Cavius Reed, Xander Gruszeczka, Greg Wolf), 1:53.56; 5. ROWVA Tigers (Masen Hunt, Caleb Thorne, D J Cain, Trenton Welsh), 2:02.33

4 x 400 METER RELAY

1. Kewanee Boilers (Kavon Russell, Daniel Sanchez, Niko Powe, Melcon Dejesus), 3:45.16; 2. Newman Central Comets (Kory Mullen, Jacob Donald, Spencer Mauch, Connor Simpson), 3:47.08; 3. Riverdale Rams (Jason Smith, Jacob Meloan, Carter Wainwright, David Arney), 3:47.14; 4. ROWVA Tigers (Adam Johnson, Lorin Peterson, Isaac Robinson, Kole Wilmot), 4:15.52; 5. Riverdale JV (Noah Huizenga, Easton Day, Parker Friant, Cameron Overton), 4:15.80

4 x 800 METER RELAY

1. Newman Central Comets (Spencer Mauch, Ben Sheets, Noah Welty, Connor Simpson), 9:43.32; 2. Kewanee Boilers (Austin Hall , Billy Huggins , Connor Byran, Cavius Reed), 11:10.47; 3. Riverdale Rams (Jacob Lyons, Ben Nelson, Parker Friant, Caden Luden), 11:20.63; 4. ROWVA Tigers (Masen Hunt, Koby Edwards, Adam Johnson, Isaac Robinson), 11:24.23

HIGH JUMP

1. Brandon Merz, ROWVA, 6-02; 2. Kavon Russell, KEW, 6-00; 3. Niko Powe, KEW, 5-04; 4. Lucas Butterfield, RIVE, J5-04; 5. Cole Jennings, RIVE, 4-10

LONG JUMP

1. David Arney, RIVE, 20-07; 2. Kavon Russell, KEW, 20-03; 3. Jeremiah Israel, KEW, 18-08.50; 4. Nate Ahlers, NEWM, 17-05; 5. Jeffery Staken, RIVE, 17-01.50

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Noel Velazquez, KEW, 37-10; 2. Xander Gruszeczka, KEW, 35-01; 3. Noah Huizenga, RIVE, 34-07; 4. Kade Decker, NEWM, 34-03.50

SHOT PUT

1. Dillion Lamb, RIVE, 42-09; 2. Xavier Crowe, KEW, 42-02.50; 3. Owen Beckett, RIVE, 41-07.50; 4. Cade Clark, ROWVA, 37-09; 5. Brady Reed, RIV2, XJ37-09; 6. D J Cain, ROWVA, 36-09.50; 7. Joey Getz, KEW, 32-05.50; 8. Thomas Powers, NEWM, 31-11; 9. Caleb Jennings, RIV2, X31-06.50; 10. Reece Richmond, RIV2, 31-03.50; 11. Elliot Noble, NEWM, 27-11

DISCUS THROW

1. Brady Reed, RIVE, 112-06; 2. Jeremiah Israel, KEW, 107-04; 3. Xavier Crowe, KEW, 99-07; 4. Caleb Thorne, ROWVA, 94-08; 5. Trenton Welsh, ROWVA, 94-04; 6. Reece Richmond, RIV2, X90-11; 7. Owen Beckett, RIVE, 81-09; 8. Jace Moore, NEWM, 69-05; 9. Caleb Jennings, RIV2, X64-10; 10. Drew Scott, NEWM, 62-04

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1) 178 Sherrard Tigers

2) 102 Riverdale Rams

3) 80 Morrison Mustangs

4) 64 Kewanee Boilers

5) 63 Newman Central Comets

100 METER DASH

1. Jordan Gallentine, MOR, 13.34; 2. Claire Coons, MOR, 13.68; 3. Emma Hofmann, SHER, 13.78; 4. Abigail Weaver, RIVE, 13.80; 5. Shae Hanrahan, RIVE, 14.26; 6. Kira Bond, KEW, 14.50; 7. Ella Spengler, SHER, 15.38; 8. Amberly Thuline, RIV2, X15.73; 9. Grace Wade, NEWM, 15.83; 10. Marisel Schalk, NEWM, 16.67; 11. Keeana Lee, RIV2, 17.10

200 METER DASH

1. Abigail Gerdes, SHER, 27.51; 2. Jackie Yeager, NEWM, 28.39; 3. Ashleigh Adamson, SHER, 28.63; 4. Claire Coons, MOR, 28.96; 5. Abigail Weaver, RIVE, 29.49; 6. Reece Klundt, RIVE, 30.54; 7. Carley Crabtree, KEW, 30.58; 8. Autumn Storm, MOR, 32.41; 9. Riley Baker, NEWM, 35.91; 10. Keeana Lee, RIV2, X36.36

400 METER DASH

1. Jordan Gallentine, MOR, 64.29; 2. Bree Rosengren, NEWM, 67.58; 3. Ashleigh Adamson, SHER, 72.47; 4. Paige Baker, MOR, 73.37; 5. Ella Spengler, SHER, 74.73; 6. Abigail Weaver, RIVE, 75.87; 7. Ella Garrett, RIVE, 1:20.95

800 METER RUN

1. Lily Tackett, RIVE, 2:41.40; 2. Jasmine Mathis, SHER, 2:45.71; 3. Anna Mickley, MOR, 2:49.71; 4. Emily Henson, MOR, 2:56.34; 5. Annie Rude, NEWM, 3:18.14

1600 METER RUN

1. Lily Tackett, RIVE, 5:52.88; 2. Lexi Shields, SHER, 6:43.65; 3. Addison Knox, SHER, 6:43.68; 4. Alli Hogue, MOR, 7:10.00; 5. Chloe Bielema, MOR, 7:11.04; 6. Madison Maring, RIVE, 7:25.01; 7. Stephanie Martinez, KEW, 7:25.43

3200 METER RUN

1. Alexis Ryan, SHER, 15:46.81; 2. Stephanie Martinez, KEW, 15:52.70; 3. Maya Davis, KEW, 23:04.79

100 METER HURDLES

1. Tristan Nolan, KEW, 17.33; 2. Paige Carpenter, SHER, 18.85; 3. Alie Foster, NEWM, 21.23; 4. Myah Sierens, SHER, 21.40; 5. Victoria Erickson, NEWM, 22.70

300 METER HURDLES

1. Tristan Nolan, KEW, 51.05; 2. Paige Carpenter, SHER, 53.12; 3. Shae Hanrahan, RIVE, 53.39; 4. Hannah Dochterman, SHER, 54.87; 5. Victoria Erickson, NEWM, 66.21; 6. Amberly Thuline, RIVE, 69.19

4 x 100 METER RELAY

1. Sherrard Tigers (Ashleigh Adamson, Ashleigh Layer, Sydney Adamson, Abigail Gerdes), 52.63; 2. Newman Central Comets (Maddy Jacobs, Bree Rosengren, Syrinidie Amos, Sierra Williams), 53.99; 3. Riverdale Rams (Lauren Lodico, Shae Hanrahan, Emma Wainwright, Abigail Weaver), 57.52; 4. Kewanee Boilers (Kira Bond, Jersi Warner, Kylie Brock, Tyra Bond), 58.06

4 x 200 METER RELAY

1. Sherrard Tigers (Ashleigh Layer, Sydney Adamson, Abigail Gerdes, Emma Hofmann), 1:54.27; 2. Newman Central Comets (Fernanda Zamora-Reyes, Alie Foster, Joselyn Reed, Macaire Brown), 2:03.13; 3. Kewanee Boilers (Tyra Bond, Kira Bond, Gracey Damron, Kylie Brock), 2:03.85; 4. Riverdale Rams (Kelsey Doty, Emma Wainwright, Abigail Weaver, Reece Klundt), 2:10.50

4 x 400 METER RELAY

1. Morrison Mustangs (Paige Baker, Emily Henson, Claire Coons, Jordan Gallentine), 4:38.52; 2. Newman Central Comets (Fernanda Zamora-Reyes, Sarah Tunink, Macaire Brown, Sierra Williams), 4:43.51; 3. Sherrard Tigers (Ashleigh Layer, Jenny Keener, Abigail Ernat, Emma Hofmann), 4:48.20

4 x 800 METER RELAY

1. Riverdale Rams (Kelsey Doty, Ella Garrett, Madison Maring, Reece Klundt), 11:49.15; 2. Sherrard Tigers (Abigail Ernat, Jenny Keener, Addison Knox, Jasmine Mathis), 11:57.11; 3. Morrison Mustangs (Anna Mickley, Chloe Bielema, Lindsey Houldson, Alli Hogue), 13:01.74

HIGH JUMP

1. Carley Whitsell, SHER, 5-00; 2. Abigail Weaver, RIVE, 4-10; 3. Tristan Nolan, KEW, J4-10; 4. Sydney Adamson, SHER, 4-08

LONG JUMP

1. Tyra Bond, KEW, 15-03; 2. Syrinidie Amos, NEWM, 14-00.50; 3. Emma Wainwright, RIVE, 13-05.50; 4. Hannah Dochterman, SHER, 12-11; 5. Kylie Brock, KEW, 11-00

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Myah Sierens, SHER, 28-05.50; 2. Emma Wainwright, RIVE, 26-00; 3. Fern Ericson, SHER, 25-06

SHOT PUT

1. Sarah Sorrell, SHER, 32-07.50; 2. Faith Jackson, RIVE, 30-09.50; 3. Peyton Tegeler, MOR, 30-03.50; 4. Charlotte Frere, SHER, 27-01; 5. Kelly Rockhold, NEWM, 25-00.50; 6. Allison Ruthart, NEWM, 24-09; 7. Nathalie Zabramba, RIV2, 23-02; 8. Maya Davis, KEW, 21-11.50

DISCUS THROW

1. Hope Jackson, RIVE, 105-02; 2. Sarah Sorrell, SHER, 105-00; 3. Peyton Tegeler, MOR, 101-04; 4. Faith Jackson, RIVE, 101-03; 5. Julianna Jones, SHER, 93-09; 6. Maya Davis, KEW, 62-00; 7. Nathalie Zabramba, RIV2, X56-09; 8. Allison Ruthart, NEWM, 49-05; 9. Kelly Rockhold, NEWM, 46-08; 10. Courtnee Oldham, MOR, 46-05