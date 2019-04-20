For Jeff King, the Boston Marathon is THE race on the annual calendar. That’s why he works so hard — running after work — to keep meeting the qualifications for it.

“It’s the biggest running event there is,” says King. “Everybody knows about it. It gets to you. I never want to stop.”

The 51-year-old Kewanee man returned from Monday’s 123rd running of the world’s oldest continuous marathon.

There are qualifying standards for each age and gender group. But organizers try to limit the field to around 30,000 people. This year, for instance, entrants had to beat the qualifying standard by four minutes, 52 seconds to make the cut.

The course is 26 miles and change through Boston and neighboring communities, including the daunting hills around Boston College. The event is held in conjunction with Patriots Day, which commemorates the first battles of the Revolutionary War. It attracts a half million spectators.

King’s official time was 2 hours, 56 minutes. He finished 1818th overall, 1704th among men, 39th in his age group.

“It wasn’t where I wanted it to be,” King said. “But when you’re over 50 and you can run under 3 hours, there’s not much more you can ask for.”

It was, however, his best performance since the 2014 Boston Marathon, when his official time was 2:55.20. He’s only had only one faster time for the race: that was in 2011, when at age 43, he came in at 2:49.41.

King is the boys track and field coach at Kewanee High School. He is a calming, reassuring presence at meets — whether he’s leaning against the fence observing his distance runners, talking with parents and other coaches, or conferring with his relay teams before the start of a race.

The day after running the Boston Marathon, he was back as coach at the Ferris Invitational in Princeton.

In addition to work and coaching, he’s attending class, continuing his education.

“It’s always nice to be there,” he said. “It’s exciting and tiring. And stressful. Trying to solve problems here when you are there.”

But one look at his face and you know, it was well worth it.