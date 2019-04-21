ANNAWAN — Two pitchers put their mark on a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader on Saturday at Howes Park.

In the opener, Ridgewood’s Cole Franks and Michael Wiley pitched a combined two-hitter in a 10-0 victory over Annawan-Wethersfield.

In the second game, Coltin Quagliano and Ryan Goodman combined on a one-hitter in a 10-0 six-inning victory for A-W over Ridgewood.

Annawan-Wethersfield is 7-5 on the season.

In the first game, Franks and Wiley each gave up a single to Quagliano. Franks struck out 11 and walked none over 5 ⅔ innings while Wiley struck out two and walked two.

Ridgewood led 1-0 through four complete innings. Eli Merrick pitching well through that point for A-W.

But in the fifth, Ridgewood added two runs. In the sixth, it added another three. Merrick, who struck out four and walked one, was relieved by Brady Kelley. Ridgewood, which had 11 hits on the day, added another four runs in the seventh.

In the second game, Quagliano struck out seven and walked one in five innings. Goodman pitched the sixth, getting a strikeout.

A-W had 11 hits, four by Quagliano. He also drew a base-on-balls, had two runs batted in and two runs scored. Nolan Cone added three hits and Merrick had two hits and three RBI.

A-W scored a run in the first, two in the second and three in the third. Now in command of the game, it added two each in the fifth and in the sixth.

For Ridgewood, Franks pitched another three innings, striking out four and walking six.