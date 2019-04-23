Heart of Illinois Conference baseball and softball from Monday.

Fieldcrest threatened in about every inning and scored in four frames in edging Lexington 4-2 in a Heart of Illinois Conference baseball game at home Monday.

The Knights got single runs in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings. Ryan Naas had three hits, including a double, and drove in two of those runs. Bryce Nordstrom also had a hit and run batted in while Landon Cook, Hayden Carls and Andrew Perry each singled. Clayton Shirley also drove in a run.

Naas drove in Cook with a two-out base hit off Lexington starter Josh Hardman in the first inning. Shirley lofted a sacrifice fly that drove in Carls in the second for a 2-0 lead.

Fieldcrest made it 3-0 in the fourth when Nordstrom singled in Naas, who led off the inning with a double.

The Minutemen got two runs back in the top of the fifth frame. Andrew Olson singled in Carter Little, and Jordan Reimer scored on Trevor Keagle’s base hit. Little and Reimer drew one-out walks to get on base.

Naas singled home Derek May in the last of the fifth for an insurance run for the Knights.

Michael Morse got the win, allowing two runs in five innings. He struck out six. Cook closed it out for the save.

Hardman took the loss for the Minutemen. He allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings, striking out two in the process. Olson finished up, giving up one run.

Olson, Keagle, Tyler Grimsley and Jared Leake singled for Lexington.

Fieldcrest 1, Lexington 0

MINONK — Fieldcrest pushed over a run in the lastof the eighth to squeak past Lexington 1-0 in HOIC softball Monday.

Kaya Buchanan drove in the winner and had two hits on the day. Alaina Tjaden and Alivia Tjaden also had two hits apiece for the Knights.

Alivia Tjaden got the win in the circle.

On Saturday, The Knights lost 10-1 to Princeton and 6-4 to Seneca.

Tremont 15, Ridgeview 0

TREMONT — Errors were a problem for Ridgeview as the Mustangs suffered a 15-0 loss to Tremont in HOIC baseball Monday. RHS made five in the game.

A lack of hitting was also an issue as the Mustangs managed just four base hits —two hits each from Jalen Duncan and Alan Kindred.

Duncan took the loss after allowing six runs in three innings. Jace ballenger didn’t last an inning in givig up seven runs. Billy Tay gave up two runs.

Tri-Valley 7, EPG 4

DOWNS — El Paso-Gridley had more hits but its runs that count and Tri-Valley put up more in a 7-4 HOIC softball win Monday.

The Vikings took a 2-0 lead on EPG in the first inning. A four-run fourth pushed the advantage to 6-0.

Jordyn Feese doubled in a run in the Titans’ fifth inning, but Tri-Valley got it back in the bottom of the inning.

Feese drove in two of EPG’s three runs in the sixth with another two-base hit. Feese had those two hits and three RBIs. Ashlyn Stone had three hits while Hannah Cobbley and Sarah Carey each had one hit.

Stone took the loss in the circle despite striking out six.

Tri-Valley 10, EPG 5

DOWNS — An eight-run third inning was the game for Tri-Valley in its 10-5 win over El Paso-Gridley in HOIC baseball Monday.

The Vikings built a 10-0 lead before the Titans got on the board in the fifth with four runs. Teron Fairchild and Caleb Lavender each had run-scoring doubles in the inning.

Fairchild had three hits, including two doubles, and Lavender had a double and single for the Titans. Jacob Castleman, Brennan Workman and Maddux Rigsby each singled.

Castleman took the loss on the hill. Dilynn Gray finished up.