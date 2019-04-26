Area baseball from Thursday

To say Pontiac got some breaks would be an understatement. The Indians can be excused for feeling quite fortunate as they rallied to edge Monticello 6-5 in an Illini Prairie Conference baseball game Thursday at The Ballpark at Williamson Field.

It was a walk-off win that ended after a two-out rally in the last of the seventh. Ben Schuler got things going with a single after Tyler Pulliam and Nic Hendren made outs. In a matter of deja vu, Carter Dawson also singled and Kobe Fox was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Payton Amm was up to the challenge he was presented with a new pitcher on the mound for the Sages. Amm connected on the second pitch and drove it through the left side to bring in Schuler with the game-winning tally.

It was a bit of redemption for Amm who had a chance to get the Tribe on the board in the fourth inning.

Trailing 5-0 in the fourth, the Indians threatened as Schuler and Dawson each singled and Fox was plunked to load the bases, this time with no outs. Amm then hit into a 1-2-3 double play.

Evan Trevino came though with a sharp single to right that drove home Dawson and Fox to make it 5-2.

Pontiac tied it in the fifth with some help from Monticello’s shortstop. Pulliam doubled with one out and scored on Schuler’s two-out two-base hit. Dawson hit a grounder to short, but instead of getting the out at first the throw was made to third, hitting Schuler in the head and keeping the Tribe at bat.

Fox then popped up to short left field in what should have ended the inning, but the left fielder and shortstop collided and the ball dropped, allowing Schuler and Dawson to score and tie the game at 5-5.

Schuler had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Indians. Pulliam had a double and single and Dawson singled twice. Trevino had a hit and two RBIs and Amm had a hit and run batted in. Hendren and Eric Watson each singled.

Pulliam got the win in relief. He struck out one and walked one in two innings. Luke Fox started, giving up five runs on nine hits and three walks while fanning two.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pontiac had two big innings that proved to be the difference in a 10-1 win over Monticello in junior varsity play. PTHS scored four runs in the fourth and five in the seventh after plating one in the sixth.

Parker Francis had two doubles, a single and three RBIs for the Indians. Colin Gould collected three doubles and two RBIs and Kaden Thomas singled three times. Alex Trevino and Aaron Adcock each had a double and single and Johnny Lenox singled twice. Trevor Sexton had a two-base hit.

Francis got the win after going the first five innings. He struck out nine. Adam Weir closed it out with two scoreless innings and three Ks.

PTHS FROSH: Pontiac took one hard on the chin as Illinois Valley Central rolled to a 19-0 victory.

Hunter Brownsey and Jace Bauknecht each had one hit for the Indians.

Olympia 1, Prairie Central 0

FAIRBURY — Ryan Rhoda did what he could on the mound. He pitched well enough to win but had one factor go against him — his team did not score. The lack of run support hurt as Prairie Central dropped a 1-0 decision to Olympia in an Illini Prairie Conference contest at PCHS Thursday.

Rhoda allowed a mere three hits and struck out 13 in seven innings.

The one run was not earned and it came in the fourth inning on a wild pitch.

The Hawks collected six hits, including one in each of the first five innings, but couldn’t get any of the runners home.

Rafael Macias had a double and single to lead the Prairie Central offense. Rhoda, Ty Drach, Weston Cottrell and Jackson Evans each singled.

GCMS 12, Lexington 2

LEXINGTON — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley scored in five of the six innings played for a 12-2 win over Lexington in a Heart of Illinois Conference game at Keller Park Thursday.

The Falcons scored three runs in the first inning and added three-run frames in the third and fourth, a run was plated in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

The Minutemen got on the board in the first inning when Andrew Olson scored on an error. Olson scored again in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Trevor Keagle.

Olson had two hits and Josh Hardman added a single.

Peyton Larsen took the loss for Lexington. Jordan Reimer, Keagle, Jared Leake and Clayton Haase also pitched. Haase faced one batter, striking him out on three pitches.

Judah Christian 11, Ridgeview 1

COLFAX — Judah Christian got to Ridgeview pitching early in what became an 11-1 nonconference victory Thursday.

Seven Ridgeview errors hurt as the Mustangs used three pitchers in five innings.

Billy Tay was hit by a pitch to lead off the third inning. He scored on a fielder’s choice to get the Mustangs on the board.

Jace Ballenger and Justice Boyd each singled for Ridgeview.

Putnam County 5, WFC 0

GRANVILLE — Putnam County got to Kyle Voytko early but the Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell hurler settled in held the Panthers in check the rest of the way.

Unfortunately, the Warriors did not provide help for their starter as Putnam County registered a 5-0 Tri-County Conference victory.

The Panthers scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second, then it was a pitching duel won by PC’s Carlson, who allowed just two hits for the game.

Voytko gave up seven hits and two walks while striking out three in going the distance.

Cody Dodge and Mason Ewing each singled for Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell.