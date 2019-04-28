CLINTON, Iowa — Kewanee pitchers Will Terry and Will Bruno Jr. combined on a 4-0 one-hit baseball victory over Morrison on Friday at LumberKings Stadium.

Terry pitched five innings. He struck out six and walked three. The lone hit was by Morrison’s No. 9 batter, John Winkleman, who had a double.

Bruno threw two innings in relief. He struck out three and walked one.

Dillon Still was the losing pitcher. He struck out five and walked three. Three of the runs against him were earned.

Kewanee had three hits, scoring one run in the third and three in the fourth. Terry had a two-RBI home run and Sam Burkhart had two singles.

Kewanee’s defense did not have an error.

Kewanee is 6-10 on the season. Morrison is 2-12.