KEWANEE — You can have your cake and eat it too — but only if you win the weight-competitor’s relay at the A and W Invitational.

Annawan-Wethersfield did exactly that.

Its four field-event competitors — Branton Robinson, Cassidy Miller, Gabi Robinson and anchor Jesse Sandoval won the non-scoring 4 x 200-meter race, the concluding event to the meet. In addition to batons, competitors had to exchange a shot put, a discus and a pair of sweat pants.

It was all in fun — and Annawan-Wethersfield was in the mood to celebrate. The team was the points leader for both the boys and girls divisions. Runners, sprinters and jumpers alike gathered around their weight-relay champions as girls coach Ann Heller doled out pieces of cake.

It was a light-hearted day, in many ways. Seniors and their parents were recognized during a ceremony. After a long week, some competitors were content to run for placement rather than time. It was too windy to make much headway on time in many events — with sprinters taking the brunt of during the straight-away in front of the stadium stands.

Yet, the same wind that slowed runners allowed throwers and jumpers to sail.

Five meet records were set — all but one in the field events.

The exception was Caelin Foley’s 3,200-meter run. The Galva senior finished in 10 minutes, 13.15 seconds was more than 15 seconds slower than his best time. Even so, he eclipsed the meet record of 10:29.71. A two-event winner for Galva, Foley also took the 1600 in 4:51.80.

Miller, the aforementioned shot putter, placed both the meet record and the school record in her pocket. Her put went 33 feet, 9 inches. It broke the old mark of 33-5 ½. It also improved on her previous personal best, which was 33-0 ¼ set Tuesday at the Sailer Invitational.

Abingdon-Avon’s Emily Wilson’s discus throw went 124-7, shattering the meet record of 116-8 and making her previous previous best of 116-2 a distant memory. Three throwers went over 100 feet. Putnam County’s Madi Keegan was at 113-10 and Gabi Robinson was at 103-6. Robinson’s previous best had been 80 feet.

Galva’s Peyton Sopiars set the meet record in the triple jump at 44-3. It was his personal best. The old record had been 40-11 ½.

Kaleb Wright of Putnam County threw the discus 159-5 — the old record being 128-3. The toss also beat his school’s longstanding mark: John Brandstatter’s 150-10 set in 1970 using an Olympic weight (2 kg) discus. High school competitors use a 1 kg discus now.

Kaynen Bond won three events for Annawan-Wethersfield. He was first in the 100 in 12.14 seconds and first in the 200 in 24.41 seconds. He also won the long jump with a leap of 19-1.

John Fisher completed A-W’s sweep of the sprints, taking the 400 in 54.68.

A-W also won the boys 4x400 relay. Fisher, Bryan Ponce, Leighton Woertz and Jared Charlet finished in 3:52.85.

Annawan-Wethersfield won the girls 4x400 and 4x800 relays with the team of Rachel Gomez, Whitney Johnson, Paige Horrie and Crystal Musgrave. The 4x400 finished in 4:37.18 and the 4x800 in 11:01.46.

Abingdon-Avon’s Emma Ginther won three events, the 100 in 13.63, the 200 in 27.09 and the long jump at 16-9. Putnam County’s Lindsey DiazDeLeon won two events, the 800 in 2:33.76 and the triple jump at 32-1 ½.

Points were scored to six places. A-W had other medalists:

Madison rusk was second in the 100, Ally Celus was fourth and McKenna Whitmer were fifth in the 200, Horrie was third in the 400, Musgrave was second and Gomez third in the 800, Johnson was second and Rachel Cook third in the 1600, Cook was second in the 3200, Samarea Hines was sixth in the 100 hurdles, Emily Miller was third and Hines sixth in the high jump, Madison Rusk was fifth in the long jump, and Sydney Lambert was third in the triple jump. A-W’s relay team of Rusk, Celus, Whitmer and Miller was second in the 4x100 and second in the 4x200.

Jarrett Chayer was second and Ben Smith fifth in the 110 hurdles, Chayer was fifth in the 300 hurdles, Bryan Ponce was third and Sandoval sixth in the high jump, Joseph Carpenter was sixth in the long jump, while Smith was second and Nevin Bolin fourth in the triple jump. The relay team of Smith, Woertz, Ponce and Bond was second in the 4x100, the team of Bolin, Carpenter, Smith and Woertz was second in the 4x200 and the team of Fisher, Charlet, Eric Johnson and Zach Julisek was second in the 4x800.