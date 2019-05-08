Area softball from Monday and Tuesday

Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell scored in each inning in routing Midland 17-0 in a Tri-County Conference softball game Tuesday. It was the second straight shutout for the Warriors over the Timberwolves in two days.

WFC scored in each inning it batted in a game that ended after four innings. The Warriors collected 10 hits and drew 11 walks.

Gillman did damage at the plate as well as scattering four hits in the circle. Gillman had three singles and drove in two runs. She struck out eight and did not allow a walk.

Emily Friese got the Warriors on the board on a groundout in the first inning. Ella Sibert followed with a two-run homer. WFC had a 6-0 lead when it scored five runs in the third. A six-run fourth helped end the game after four frames.

Jena Easton had a triple and double and drove in a run. Sydnee Plesko had a hit and four runs batted in. Sibert homered and Friese had a hit and two RBIs. Kayleigh Osterdock had a hit and RBI and Elise Kane singled.

An eight-run third inning gave WFC a 10-run lead in Monday’s game, and the Warriors kept that advantage in a 10-0 TCC win. Kane had a two-run double to highlight the inning.

Kane had two hits and two RBIs and Plesko had two hits and drove in a run while Aubrey Jenkins had a double. Jasmine Easton had a hit and RBI while Friese, Hattie Kohler and Gillman each singled.

Friese got the win with two strikeouts in three innings. Gillman fanned three in two innings of relief.

Dwight Trojans

In trying to get in the league required contests, Dwight played back-to-back Sangamon Valley Conference doubleheaders Monday and Tuesday and came away with four victories to improve to 12-11.

Dwight-Momence

Katy Edwards allowed two hits as Dwight shut out Momence 4-0 in the first game Monday. She struck out seven in the five-inning contest.

Edwards gave DTHS the lead with a one-out double in the bottom of the first inning, plating Kayla Kodat for a 1-0 advantage. Alexis Thetard scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Jordan Schultz singled with tow outs in the second to drive in two runs and make it 4-0.

Schultz had the hit and two RBIs and Edwards had a double and run batted in. Rachel Heath had a hit and drove in a run. Kodat and Kat harms each had a hit.

Momence scored a run in the top of the first in the second game but Dwight tied it in the bottom of the inning and went on to post a 9-1 victory. A five-run third was the big frame.

Danielle Carlson and Kelly Deterding each had a double, single two RBIs while Edwards had two hits and drove in two runs for the Trojans. Kodat and Heath each had a double and RBI and Thetard, Schultz, Harms and Abby Rodosky each singled.

Rodosky struck out eight in picking up the win in the circle.

Dwight-Iroquois West

Edwards followed up Monday’s win with a perfect game against Iroquois West Tuesday. Edwards fanned 11 of the 12 batters she faced as the Trojans won 15-0 in four innings.

Nora Anderson had a triple and drove in three runs while Carlson had a double, single and two RBIs. Kodat had two hits, including a double, and batted in a run while Isabelle Schultz had two hits and two RBIs. Jordan Schultz and Edwards had one hit and two RBIs apiece. Thetard had a hit and RBI and Heath had a two-base hit. Harms singled.

Jordan Schultz got the win in the circle in relief as Dwight completed the sweep of the Raiders with a 13-6 win in the nightcap. Rodosky started and gave up four runs in one inning. Schultz got one out in the second before Edwards came on to finish up. Edwards struck out seven.

DTHS scored three runs in the top of the first but trailed 4-3 after Iroquois West batted. A four-run second gave the Trojans the lead for good.

Edwards had a triple, double and drove in five runs for Dwight. Heath had a homer and double to go with two singles and a pair of RBIs. Harms had two hits and drove in a run while Isabelle Schultz had a hit and RBI and Kodat singled.