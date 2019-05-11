PROPHETSTOWN — Kewanee lost both ends of a softball doubleheader on Friday to Erie-Prophetstown. The first game went 10-7 and the second 22-3.

Kewanee pitcher Kendall Bennison went the distance in the opener. She struck out four, walked two and nine runs against her were earned.

Calisa Steel was the winning pitcher. She struck out six and didn’t give up a walk.

Kewanee batters had 17 hits, but left 12 runners on base.

Lainey Kelly had home run. Bennison had a triple, as did Rylee Cooper. The team also had three doubles. Lilly DeBord went three for five and Josie DeBord went two for five.

E-P’s top hitter was Erica Thulen, who went four for four, batting in three runs and scoring three runs.

The second game was called after E-P scored eight times in the fifth inning.

Kewanee started Cooper, who struck out one and walked eight. Kirra Garcia struck out one and walked one, working the final two-thirds of an inning.

Corrie Remley was the winning pitcher. She struck out one and walked six.

E-P had 18 hits. Skylar Steimle had four hits and five RBI. Steel had three hits, two RBI and four runs scored. Mya Jones had a double and two singles. Thulen added a triple.

For Kewanee, Josie DeBord had two hits, Rachael Brown had a hit and Taylor Lang had a single.

E-P is 21-8. Kewanee is 13-12.