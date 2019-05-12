ONEIDA — Annawan-Wethersfield lost its last regular season game 13-4 to Rowva-Williamsfield on Saturday.

Eli Merrick was the pitcher of record. He struck out four and walked none. Four of the runs against him were earned. Nolan Cone threw in relief.

Spencer Foes and Zac VanOpdorp each had two hits for Annawan-Wethersfield.

Rowva batters had 11 hits, including three doubles. Rowva had two runs in each of the first three innings, added three runs in the fourth and four in the sixth.

Dane Libby was the winning pitcher. He struck out five, walked two and scattered seven hits in six innings. Jason Clark pitched in relief.

Annawan-Wethersfield is 8-11.