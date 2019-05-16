Baseball regional between Prairie Central and GCMS

A major key to recent success for the Prairie Central baseball team has been putting the ball in play up and down the lineup, leading to increased confidence.

In the semifinals of the Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional, the seventh-seeded Hawks struggled to get anything going offensively despite a last-inning rally. Ultimately, they dropped a 6-3 decision to the top-seeded hosts on Wednesday.

“We got down early, and our heads were held pretty low,” Prairie Central head coach Jason Whitfill said. “We stayed with it, we talked, we worked through it. We came back to put a couple runs up in the last inning, so I am proud of the boys for that, for not folding. Especially in high school baseball, it’s easy to fold and give up and move on, but they battled and that’s what this group is about.”

The Falcons started the scoring early, eventually cooling off in the latter part of the game. After PC leadoff hitter Lito Macias singled and scored later in the first inning on a passed ball, GCMS tagged Hawks starter Ryan Rhoda for three runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Rhoda struggled to find any sort of command from the start, walking two Falcons and hitting another in the first while also giving up two singles.

The struggles continued into the second for Rhoda, who recorded two outs before walking the next batter. Nathan Garard of GCMS followed with an RBI double to make it 4-1.

Rhoda walked the next batter and hit the following hitter and was yanked after tossing an inning and two-thirds and yielding five runs on three hits. He walked four and struck out two while also plunking two. Rhoda also threw the first two innings of the Hawks’ win Monday against Iroquois West.

Southpaw Jackson Evans, who came in to relieve Rhoda in the second with bases loaded, walked in a run before getting out of the jam to end the threat. Evans would allow just one more run in the third inning, finishing with a line of one run, which was earned, on three hits. He walked one and struck out one.

The Hawks struggled to get much of anything going against left-handed sophomore starter Braden Roesch.

“Roesch threw a heck of a game,” Whitfill said. “We haven’t seen a big lefty like that for a while, so that kind of threw us off. We made some decent contact, but didn’t hit the ball real hard. That definitely added to our frustrations not putting the ball in play.”

Roesch finished after six innings, yielding just that one first-inning run on four hits. He walked two, hit two batters and punched out eight.

After the first inning, the Hawks managed just two singles by Dalton Strowmatt and another by Weston Cottrell until the seventh inning. PC threatened with bases loaded and two outs in the fourth after Strowmatt and Cottrell both singled and Ty Drach was hit by a pitch, but Roesch got out of it by forcing a pop-out by Evans to end the inning.

PC also had something cooking in the seventh, as Cottrell led things off with a single off of GCMS reliever Ethan Garard. After pinch hitter Seth Retter was set down on strikes, Macias was plunked before Carter Nowak drove both guys in with a double to the right-center gap.

Cooper Palmore was then hit by a pitch, forcing the Falcons to call on senior ace Nathan Garard. Garard did quick work to get the last two outs to end the game and the season for the Hawks.

Strowmatt and Cottrell both provided multi-hit games for PC with two base-knocks apiece. Macias and Nowak were responsible for the other two hits.