Youth leagues

Illinois American Water Company scored early and often in a 16-1 victory over Fraher Ford in Little League baseball at the Rec-Plex Monday.

An 11-run outburst in the bottom of the first gave IAWC the momentum it needed. A four-run second pushed the lead to 15-0. Fraher Ford scored in the top of the third but a run by IAWC in the bottom of the inning ended the game.

Noah Davis and Logan Henry each had three hits and drove in two runs for IAWC. Anderson Horning had a double, single and Brody Karr had two hits and drove in two runs. Kole Donze had a hit and three RBIs while Peyton VonHolten had a hit.

VonHolten fanned four and Horning struck out one on the bump. Beaudin Hamilton started for Fraher. Liam Reilly had one strikeout and Zakery Phinney fanned three in relief.

Seth Mund doubled and Hunter Paulesen singled for Fraher's offense.

IAWC 7, Fitness Premier 6

On Friday, IAWC pushed across the winning run in the last inning to edge past Fitness Premier 7-6. IAWC scored in the first inning only to give up three runs in the bottom of the inning. Fitness Premier added three runs in the third for a 6-1 lead.

IAWC began its rally with a three-run fourth and a two-run fifth inning to knot the game at 6-6. Cole Marsack scored on Logan Kneip's base hit. VonHolten gave up a hit to lead off the bottom of the sixth and then retired the side for the win.

Marsack and Horning each had two hits for IAWC. Kneip and Karr each had one hit. Horning struck out eight and VonHolten fanned four in sharing pitching duties.

Charlie Sipe struck out four for Fitness Premier. Toby Hansen and Hunter Christenson each had three punchouts and Mason Rich set down two on strikes.

Carter Dronenberg led the Fitness offense with three hits and two RBIs. Rich had a double and single while Cale Christenson had two hits. Hansen, Sipe, Hunter Christenson and TJ Murphy had one hit apiece.

Fitness Premier 10, Bank of Pontiac 7

A six-run second inning lifted Fitness Premier to a 10-7 win over Bank of Pontiac on Monday. The outburst gave Fitness a four-run lead.

Dronenberg had a huge day at the plate with four hits, including a pair of doubles, two runs batted in and three runs scored. Sipe added three hits, including a two-bagger while Hansen and Cale Christenson each had one hit.

Cayden Masching and Aiden Brummel each had two hits to lead the BOP attack, which scored in each of the first four innings. Trenton Blackwell had a double and two RBIs and Henry DeYoung and Chancey Haas had one hit apiece.

Dronenberg struck out eight for Fitness Premier on the bump. Sipe fanned three. Aron Trevino set down two on strikes as the BOP starter. Brummel struck out three and Blackwell had five punchouts.

BOP 11, Heller Motors 3

On Friday, Bank of Pontiac pushed across seven runs in the fifth inning to put away an 11-3 victory over Heller Motors.

Brummel had a double, single and three runs batted in for the victors. Blackwell also doubled while Masching and DeYoung each singled.

DeYoung started and struck out eight in three innings. Trevino fanned one and Blackwell closed it out with three Ks. Ryne Mackinson struck out seven and Carlito Lattin had five punchouts for Heller Motors.

Aiden Wink tripled while Lattin and Austin Quick each singled for Heller at the plate.

Country Financial 7, Heller Motors 4

Heller Motors grabbed an early lead only to lose hold of it as Country Financial rallied for a 7-4 victory Monday.

A three-run first inning put Heller o top, and a run in the second made it a 4-0 game. Country got one run back in th bottom of the second and plated four in the third to take a 5-4 lead. A pair of runs in the fourth for Country ended the scoring.

Zack Legner had two hits and drove in two runs for Country. Camden Fenton doubled while Wyatt Berry, Ryson Eilts, Kolin Cox, Durham Fenton and Dylan Jesse each singled. Cox struck out four as the Country starter on the hill. Berry fanned six in relief.

Cole Rapp struck out five as Heller's starter. Ryne Mackinson and Carlito Lattin each fanned two in relief. Parker Gray doubled at the plate while Mackinson and Aiden Tammen each singled.

Peanut League

Michael Viti raced home with the winning run as Kiwanis edged Lyons-Sullivan Realty 1-0 in a Peanut League game Monday at the Rec-Plex.

Dylan Carls delivered the game-winning hit that broke up a scoreless contest. Carls had two hits while Viti, Griffin Dodson, Jackson Dukes and Cullen Marsack each singled.

Dukes pitched for Kiwanis and Adam Vitzthum and Jack DeYoung threw for Lyons-Sullivan.

Vitzthum doubled and Xadyn Aull, DeYoung and Cody Pinkerton each singled for Lyons-Sullivan.

Ehreshman Performance 8, Kiwanis Club 2

On Friday, Ehreshman Performance rolled past Kiwanis Club 8-2.

Wyatt Williams had two doubles for Ehreshman Performance while Drew Christensen and Sam Dewald each had a double and single. Ladon Keith and Rory Gonzalez had two hits apiece with Brady Hart, Caden Furguson, Adrian Gill, Lincoln Stanbery and Seth Henry colleting one hit apiece.

Rookie Miss

Seven Dewald Construction batters had more than one base hit in a 13-1 win over Driscoll Motors in a Rookie Miss softball game Monday.

Tiffany Legner and Sara Murphy each had four hits to pace the Dewald offense. Aly Trout had three hits while Ella Huncovsky, Amelia Meier, Erin Singer and Izabella Radford each had two hits. Susan Berry contributed one hit.

Brooklyn Albertson, Anna Gall and Sammi Salinas had two hits apiece for Driscoll Motors. Delaney Carls, Trinity Aull, Sophie Shepherd, Ava Hammer, Emmalee Hammer each had one hit.

Dwight 21, Pontiac Blue 15

When seven innings wasn't enough, Dwight scored six runs in the eighth frame to top Pontiac Blue 21-15 in a Pony League contest Monday at Jaycee Park.

Pontiac led 6-1 when Dwight erupted for five runs to tie the game in the third inning and five more in the fourth to take the lead. Dwight led 15-9 after a four-run sixth, but Pontiac answered with five runs to cut the deficit to 15-14.

Blue pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 15-15.

Zechariah Landstrom had a double, single and drove in three runs for Pontiac. Cole Kuerth and Austin Scott each had two hits and two RBIs while Jacob Fogarty had a hit and drove in two runs. Kylar Sorensen, Aaron Verdun and Dylan LeBlanc each singled.

Keegan Foster struck out six as the Pontiac starter. Alex McMeen, Scott and Verdun each had one strikeout and Tate Hendershott fanned two.