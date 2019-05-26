CHARLESTON — An Erie-Prophetstown pole vaulter set a state record, Hall won two sprint relays and a senior distance runner from Galva medaled in two events.

The Class 1A meet was a showcase for entrants from the Lincoln Trail and Three Rivers conferences. That included a 1-2-3 sweep of the day’s final event, the 4x400-meter relay, by three TRAC schools.

Here is a recap of those accomplishments at the 125th Illinois High School Association’s track and field championship:

Field events

Senior Kyle-Kruhtoff of Erie-Prophetstown set the Class 1A record in the pole vault, going 16 feet, 8 inches. That beat the mark of 16-3 held by two others. Jack Denby of Carlinville did it in 2014 finals and Riley Smith of Casey-Westfield matched it in the 2015 finals.

The state meet record still stands. Zachery Bradford of Bloomington went 17-6 at last year’s state finals.

Kruhtoff’s teammate also scored in the event. Cameron Abell, a junior, went 13-6 for ninth.

Orion’s Logan Lee got second in the shot put at 55 feet, 8 inches.

Levi Cole of Erie-Prophetstown got ninth in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6 feet, 4 inches.

Sprints

Adam Snedden, a senior from Princeville, was fourth in the 100 meters in 11.03 seconds and sixth in the 200 in 22.30 seconds.

Marshall Walk, who also was a member of Hall’s winning relay teams, took ninth in the 100 in 11.17 seconds.

Connor McBride of Newman Central Catholic was eighth in the 200 in 22.55 seconds.

Keegan Anderson of Morrison was eighth in the 400, finishing in 51.19 seconds.

Distance

Caelin Foley, a senior from Galva, overtook several runners on the final straightaway to finish second in the 3200. Foley ran the 3200 in 9 minutes, 39.92 seconds, edging out Miles Sheppard of Warsaw at the line. Foley also took eighth in the 1600, finishing in 4:33.50.

Spencer Mauch of Newman Central Catholic was 15th in the 3200 in 10:10.06.

Morrison had two medalists in the 800. Freshman Hunter Newman was second in 1:55.25 and Koby Brackemeyer was fifth in 1:57.49.

Relays

Hall’s sprint relay teams were anchored by Walk, and included Steven Brust, Anthony Buchanan and Devin Soldati. It won both the 4x100 and the 4x200 on the strength of its smooth handoffs, gaining time and distance on each exchange. Hall won the 4x100 in 42.74 seconds and the 4x200 in 1:29.49.

In the 4x800, Morrison won in 7:57.85 and Erie-Prophetstown was eighth in 8:10.26. Morrison’s team had a freshman, Hunter Newman, and three juniors, Koby Brackemeyer, Nathan Mickley and Nick Allen.

In the Three Rivers sweep of the 4x400, Sherrard was first in 3:24.48, Morrison was second in 3:24.95 and Taylor Ridge Rockridge was third in 3:25.54.

Team scores

Morrison placed fourth in the team standings with 33 points. Hall was seventh overall at 21. Princeville was 14th with 16 points.

Galva and Sherrard each had 10 points, Orion had 8 points, Newman Central Catholic and Rockridge each had seven points and the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op had 5 points.