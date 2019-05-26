CHARLESTON — On the award platform, Julian Samuels allowed himself a smile as he accepted his medallion for fifth place in the long jump.

It was a rugged few days for Samuels, who entered the competition with the second-best qualifying mark in the event and was nagged by a foot injury throughout. He even dropped out of the 100-meter dash on Thursday to concentrate on the long jump.

But on Saturday morning in the finals competition of the Class 1A track and field championships at O’Brien Field, Samuels made good on three jumps and scored five team points for the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op.

“The support system that was there, it was huge,” said Samuels. “It felt like I had the whole town and all my teammates with me.”

Although Samuels had three good jumps, none none could improve upon his qualifying mark from Thursday.

“The foot was the same,” Samuels said. “But you jump with the circumstances. Do what we had to do.”

As a result, Samuels’ first and only leap from Thursday of 22 feet 2 ½ inches was the mark that stood up.

Unlike Thursday, when Samuels did not take any warmups, he took one pass at the runway before the competition.

His marks for Saturday: 20-4 on his first attempt, 19-9 on his second and 21-3 on his third.

“In warmups, my adrenalin hadn’t kicked in,” Samuels said. “On my last jump, I gave it everything I had. Hopefully, I can be here next year at 100 percent.”

“He came out today and competed with all the effort he had,” A-W coach Carl Anderson said. “I couldn’t be prouder. At the start of this season, his goal was to be a medalist. He achieved that.”

Samuels is a junior. Anderson also has his eye on the next season. “He will be in peak physical condition next year,” Anderson added.

Dasani Edward of DuQuoin’s won the event -- also on the strength of his Thursday jump of 23-5. Entered in three other events and with an eye toward conserving his strength, Edward took one attempt on Saturday, the last of the competition, when he went 22-5.

Lane Ross of Vienna was second at 200-9 ¾, Connor Swanson of Newark was third at 22-9 ½, and Zachary Olenek of Elgin St. Edward was fourth at 22-2 ½.

The Class 2A long jump was won by Ryan Curington of Chicago De La Salle at 23-03/4. In Class 3A, Jamal Safo of Crete-Monee was the champion at 23-5 ½.