PEORIA — If you want a glimpse at what Brad Swanson will bring as the coach of the Kewanee football team, look no further than what Galesburg softball accomplished.

Galesburg under Swanson completed what was arguably its best season in school history on Wednesday. The team went 18-17-1, matching the most wins in school history, and won its first regional title since 1984.

And its assignment in the sectional semifinal played at Louisville Slugger Complex was a daunting one. Pontiac entered the game as the top-ranked team in Class 3A, boasting two pitchers with Division I rides, and a punishing offense that outscored opponents an average of 6-to-1.

Pontiac won 2-0, but it wasn’t easy. Pontiac used both pitchers — Regan Krause and Amanda Fox — to tamp down Galesburg bats. Galesburg punched out four hits, in addition to reaching on a misplayed bunt and a base-on-balls. Pontiac gloves handled several ripped shots, including two come-backers to the mound and a sharp liner to the third-base defender that ended the game.

“We had a plan,” Swanson said. “We had five hits, six balls hit right at somebody. Our bench coach said we had 12 balls hit hard.”

Galesburg pitcher Emily Blucker settled down after giving up a run in a three-hit first inning, striking out five and walking two.

Throughout the postseason run, of course, Galesburg played with the knowledge that its coach of nine years would be moving on. Kewanee announced it was hiring Swanson on April 15.

“Real good experience,” Swanson said. “We wanted to make some memories. And we did.”

Swanson’s team meeting after the game was quiet. He addressed the team, his 1-year-old daughter Casey, hoisted on his shoulder. The players were composed. There was little more to say. Their feelings had already been expressed when Swanson shared the news he was leaving in midseason.

“I sat down with the team after the Kewanee school board meeting, told them what was happening,” he said. “There were some emotions that day, which surprised me. We care about each other. Girls care about each other, care about me, and I care about them.”

Parents came up to Swanson to shake his hand and thank him for his bringing the program to this point. His first season, Galesburg had gone 2-27-1.

“Usually, you’re saying goodbye to your seniors, that makes it a little tough,” Swanson said. “Now you’re saying goodbye to your juniors, sophomores and freshmen — really kinda emotional.”

Swanson, who was 33 when the season started, said his approach to this season was entirely about forging connections with the players.

“I’ve matured as a coach, and it’s all about relationships,” Swanson said. “This is the best relationship I’ve had with these girls, as far as respect and trust. And it shows.

“We’ve concentrated a lot more this year on the process. Building those relationships. And not worrying about the scoreboard as much as playing the game the right way, doing the right things.”

Later, when talking about the early steps already taken at Kewanee — a team meeting with 16 prospective players, a weight-lifting clinic — Swanson emphasized that approach.

“I’ve talked to the Kewanee guys,” he said. “I shake their hands and look them in the eyes. Build those relationships right away.”

The softball and football chapters in Swanson’s life have been overlapping. Win a regional title in softball, conduct a weight-lifting clinic at Good’s Gym. Swap a black cap with a gold G for some orange wardrobe. He officially begins his duties at Kewanee on June 10, but he’s been interviewing staff during this period, too.

Kewanee athletics director Tim Atwell said the District 229 board of education will vote on these personnel recommendations at its June meeting.

Swanson’s family was on hand; alongside for the entire transition. In addition to Casey, his wife, Bridgette was tending to their newborn, Grace, in a stroller. His son Patrick, age 3, is also on board. “Who do we cheer for in football?” Swanson asked. Patrick smiled and said, carefully drawing out the multi-syllable word: “Boil-er-ma-kers!”

“It’s a process,” Swanson said, looking ahead. “I’m ready to get rolling.”