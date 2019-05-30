Pontiac wins Class 3A PND Sectional semifinal

Pontiac lost a heartbreaker to Washington in the sectional semifinals last year. The pain of that loss was felt throughout the summer, through this school year leading up to the preseason, and was a factor in driving the Indians this season.

Pontiac hurdled the sectional semifinal obstacle Wednesday as the pitching combination of Regan Krause and Amanda Fox teamed up for a 2-0 shutout of Galesburg in the first game of the Class 3A Peoria (Notre Dame) Sectional at the Louisville Slugger Complex.

“Getting past the first round of the sectional is important for us,” Fox said. “It’s a building stone from here on out. Our goals are so much higher, it’s just one step at a time. We’re trying to play our game to be where we want to be.”

Those goals were fixed early and the pinnacle is not the next game. The ultimate goal is much higher.

But for now, it’s a matter of taking it one step at a time, which means one game at a time.

“It’s bigger to get this win after last year,” PTHS head coach Nicole Hayner said. “They knew they could get here, to get this one done and over with, they can continue to look forward.”

Looking forward in the short term is Saturday morning as the Indians will meet Geneseo for the sectional title and a spot in the IWU Supersectional. The Maple Leafs overwhelmed upstart Canton 12-0 in the other semifinal game.

Health will be a key factor for Pontiac as it drives forward. Krause, who has been dealing with an injury, got her first turn in the circle in some time. But the Illinois recruit was dealing well for her first time out in the postseason.

Krause struck out the side in the top of the first inning. The Indians scored a run in the home-half of the frame for a 1-0 lead.

“It took a lot of relief off my back,” Krause said of the first inning. “I was a little nervous coming in because I haven’t pitched in a long time. I’m glad we got out and set the tone.”

Coming up with the key hit in the Pontiac first was Fox, the lone senior on the PTHS club.

Addison Masching got things going off Galesburg hurler Emily Blucker to lead off the Pontiac first. She took second on a sacrifice from Alyssa Fox, and then scored on a single from Amanda Fox for the lead.

“We came out with a lot of energy,” Amanda Fox said. “Us getting on top right away in the first inning, that’s a whole game changer.”

It was, because it put the Silver Streaks in catch-up mode, which is something that is difficult against the Tribe’s pitching.

It was evident that Krause wasn’t her sharpest, but she made pitches when she had to and the defense backed her up. Galesburg had a runner reach with two outs in the second, had two runners on with two outs in the third before Krause registered an inning-ending punch out, and had a runner on in the fourth.

Insurance agent Alyssa Fox came through with another big hit to give the Indians a 2-0 lead before Krause left the circle. Fox came up with two on and two outs in the fourth inning and drove a 1-2 pitch to center to bring in Maddi Stark.

“They all work well together,” Hayner said of Alyssa Fox’s base hit. “We get someone on, they all know how it important it is to get the run in.”

Hayner and the coaching staff decided that it was time to give Amanda Fox the ball for the fifth inning.

“For her to come back like after that kind of an injury and be able to push it through, she was ready,” Hayner said of Krause. “You could tell her stamina was struggling a little bit, but she pitched through and worked through and came out on top.”

Fox, who went seven innings in the regional final, took the ball with a 2-0 lead and was on her game. She allowed a walk and a single in three innings.

“Amanda has been pitching well and has picked us up,” Hayner said. “For her to come back and finish, it just shows the leadership Amanda has.”

“Amanda has been our senior leader, has really stepped in that role and has really embraced it,” Krause added.

Fox finished with two strikeouts in picking up the save. Krause fanned nine and scattered three hits for the win as Pontiac improved to 30-4. Blucker yielded two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five in going the distance for Galesburg.

Amanda Fox and Alyssa Fox each had run-scoring singles while Masching, Sydney Barnett, Krause and Madison Weber each singled.