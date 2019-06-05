All-HOIC softball team

Deciding on the first team for all-Heart of Illinois Conference softball team was something of a slam dunk (pardon the sports cross-over). Eight of the 13 players listed on the top squad were unanimous choices, including two from area programs.

Lexington’s Jayden Standish and Alaina Tjaden of Fieldcrest were named to the first team of the 2019 all-HOIC team, leading a group of 11 girls were were named all-conference.

Standish, a junior, was a unanimous choice as an infielder and was joined by Lexington-Ridgeview freshman teammates Faith Keagle and Jaya Therien. Keagle was named as a second-team outfielder and Therien was an honorable mention catcher.

Tjaden, a senior, was named unanimously as an outfielder. Joining Tjaden from the Knights were senior Alivia Tjaden as a second-team pitcher, senior Jacie Sullivan as a second-team catcher, senior Addie Goodrich as an honorable mention infielder and freshman Kaya Buchanan as an honorable mention infielder.

El Paso-Gridley had three players named to the second team. Senior Ashlyn Stone was tabbed as a utility player and was joined by Titans’ teammates gabbie Guthrie at catcher and Allie Paternoster on the infield.

Completing the first team overall for the HOIC all-league team were unanimous choice pitchers Madi Eberle of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Tremont’s Paige McCallister, Tremont catcher Hannah Nguyen, infielder Morgan Greene of Eureka and outfielders Joanna Henderson of Dee-Mack and Paige Schliffman of Heyworth.

Also named first team were catcher Tayler Bagnell of LeRoy, infielders Sidney Hood of Fisher and Abby Getz of Tremont and utility players Sydney Eichelberger of Fisher and Tremont’s Abby Leber.