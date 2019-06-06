Pony League baseball

Pontiac Blue felt the wrath of making nine errors as it lost a 15-7 decision to Dwight in a Pony League game Wednesday evening.

Blue scored two runs in the top of the first inning and led 4-1 after batting in the top of the third. Dwight pushed across three runs in the home half of the third and outscored Pontiac 5-2 in the fourth for a 9-6 lead.

Tate Hendershott had a hit and two runs batted in for Pontiac. Zechariah Landstrom had a hit and RBI while Jacob Fogarty, Michael Becker, Keegan Foster and Chayse Knobbe had one hit apiece. Dylan LeBlanc drove in a run.

Landstrom fanned seven as the Blue starter. Becker struck out four and Fogarty fanned one.



