Peanut League baseball

Lyons-Sullivan Realty edged past Kiwanis 1-0 in Peanut League tourney play Wednesday. Warren Jardine doubled in Larry Waters two batters into the game for the only tally of the contest.

Waters had two hits and Jardine had his two-base hit and RBI to lead the Lyons-Sullivan Realty offense. Patrick Diaz also had a hit.

Michael Viti, Griffin Dodson and Gavin Vejvoda each singled for Kiwanis.

Kiwanis 6, Ehresman Performance 4

Two runs in the top of the sixth inning lifted Kiwanis to a 6-4 win over Ehresman Performance in Peanut League play Tuesday.

Ehresman led 2-0 after one inning on a Brady Hart two-run homer. Kiwanis scored four times in the fourth inning for a short-lived lead.

Ehresman tied it up in the bottom of the inning with two runs on another Hart two-run roundtripper.

Dylan Carls had a triple, single and drove in a run for Kiwanis. Michael Viti had a double, single and run batted in while Cullen Marsack homered and had two RBIs. Jackson Dukes doubled and drove in a run and Gavin Vejvoda singled. Griffin Dodson drove in a run.

Brady Hart hit two home runs and four RBIs for Ehresman Performance. Avry Gray also had two hits while Drew Christensen, Sam Dewald and Rory Gonzalez each collecting one safety.



