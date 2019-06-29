Noah Tiska pitched a no-hitter Friday, retiring 15-straight batters in 13-0, five-inning victory over Bureau Valley at Northeast Park.

The victory concluded Kewanee’s short summer season of offseason scrimmages and workouts. Next week starts the Illinois High School Association’s mandated “no contact” period for players and coaches.

Tiska, a right-hander, struck out 12 straight batters. All but one went down swinging.

That string of consecutive strikeouts was broken by the leadoff batter in the fifth, who popped out foul to the first baseman.

Trenton Terry then tracked down a fly ball to center for the second out and Tiska struck out one more — his 13th — to close it out.

Kewanee scored a run in the first inning: Terry, leading off, hit one into right field. He stole second, took third on a passed ball, then came home on Nolan Stout’s double to center.

Bureau Valley pitcher Carter Haney threw well in the first two innings. He struck out four.

But in the third, Kewanee batters pounced. Terry tripled to left, then came on a wild pitch. Haney issued two consecutive walks and had two wild pitches.

Bureau Valley switched pitchers, sending third-baseman Evan Eckberg to the mound. It took a while for Eckberg to settle in; he had a balk and a wild pitch and two more walks issued. But he also struck out two, and there was a chance for Bureau Valley to cap the damage at four runs.

But a throwing error from the third baseman enabled Kewanee to score twice more, and it all unraveled from there.

Kewanee scored 12 runs on five hits in the third. Stout had an RBI double. Simeon Campbell had a single to right-center, a three RBI double to left and two runs scored in the inning. Logan Zarvell had an RBI double and a run scored.