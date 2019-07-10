The instruction from Kewanee High School girls tennis coach Donna Havelka is free.

So are the quick quips and encouragement. Smile, keep pace and stay hydrated.

It’s tennis camp.

The use of the rackets is free, too. As for the balls, well, even if they occasionally jump the fence for a quick dip in the aquatic center, they also are supplied.

Boys and girls going into fourth grade through 12th grade are invited to participate in the tennis camp at Kewanee’s Northeast Park courts. The camp starts at 8 a.m. daily and runs through the end of this week.

The following week the camp is limited to high-school aged girls, but again, the opportunity is free.

The tennis clinic is a joint project offered by the Kewanee Park District and Kewanee High School.

“The kids don’t need anything,” says Havelka. “Water. Raquets. All the equipment is supplied.”

On a day like Tuesday, with the sun shining brightly down on the navy blue surface, the session includes quick instructional periods intersperced with frequent water breaks in the shade.

The focus is on beginning techniques.

“Start with the very basics,” Havelka said. “Ground strokes. Serving. A little net. Lobs. And by the last day, we have them playing some doubles and games with water balloons.”

Water balloons?

“The tennis team likes games,” Havelka said.

That includes keeping track, however informally, of how often a camper sends a ball over the fence and into the pool. There are records — apparently — all kept in Havelka’s memory. During the breaks, campers listened attentively as she recounted the names of some of Kewanee’s tennis players from yesteryear who made a splash in the program.

And the fate of the balls?

“Usually the lifeguards throw them back over. Sometimes they play with them first,” she said.

It’s all in keeping with Havelka’s lighthearted instruction, in which she offers encouraging tips as she and others conduct drills in groups of four or five. There have been more than 30 participants each of the two days.

During Tuesday’s camp Havelka was assisted by members of the high school team, former players and the high school coaching staff.