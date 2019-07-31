Richland County Middle School Athletic Meeting

Richland County Middle School will be hosting an athletic meeting for parents, coaches, and student-athletes who plan to participate in middle school athletics during the 2019-2020 school year. The meeting will be held Thursday, August 1 at 6:00 PM in the middle school gymnasium. Coaches will also be conducting meetings for their respective sports. It is strongly recommended that all parents and students who plan to participate in athletics during the 2019-2020 school year attend.

Physicals for RCMS Student-Athletes

On Tuesday, August 6 there will be representatives available from Carle Richland Memorial Hospital and from Market Street Medical who will be administering sports physicals for $25 per student. This service will be offered in the middle school cafeteria from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. REMINDER: RCMS student-athletes need to make sure they have a current physical on file before participating in try-outs, practices, or for competing in a sport. Physicals are valid for 395 days from the date of the physical was completed.





Fall Sports Athletic Meeting



Richland County High School Athletic Meeting

Richland High School will be hosting an athletic meeting for parents, coaches, and student athletes who plan to participate in high school athletics during the 2019-20 school year. The meeting will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 6:00 p.m. in the Richland County Middle School Gymnasium. Fall sports coaches will also be conducting meetings for their respective sports. All students who plan to participate in athletics during the 2019-2020 school year should attend the meeting.



Reminder to RCHS Athletes

RCHS student athletes need to make sure they have a current physical before participating on the first day of practice (August 12th for fall sports). Physicals are valid for 395 days from the date of the physical. All incoming freshman’s school physical does count for an athletic physical. Please contact the high school office if you need more information.