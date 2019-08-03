Kewanee’s traveling fastpitch softball team for girls ages 12 to 14 won five straight games on a single day to claim the USSSA Great Lakes National Championship at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

Like many things under the auspices of the United States Specialty Sports Association, the national championship portion of the title requires context and explanation.

But the singular achievement of the Kewanee Ballhawks ‘04 squad — such as its march from out of the consolation bracket and back into contention of the double-elimination tournament — is undeniable.

As is the fact it endured one of the hottest stretches of the year — from Tuesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 20, to win 11 out of 12 games and claim the title.

“It was crazy,” said Kendal Bennison, who pitched in 2 ½ games on Saturday, including the first championship elimination game against Pinckneyville’s Big Muddy Lunachicks. “We did it at state too. We had to play six back-to-back at state, so it wasn’t like we hadn’t done it before. And it took a lot.”

Conditioning was the difference, as was the fact the Ballhawks also relied on two other pitchers, Makela Salisbury and Ava LaFollette. “We worked hard at practice, running a lot,” Bennison said. “By the time we faced them in the championship, they were tired. Their pitcher, they rode her the entire tournament.”

Bennison said the team was in control most of the games on Saturday. The most thrilling win came on Friday, a 4-3 decision over Cobra Fastpitch of Canton, Mo.. Salisbury had a hit with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

“It took all of us, the whole lineup,” to win, Bennison said.

The team capped a 2018-19 campaign that started last October during the Halloween-themed Bat Bash in Peoria, included three wins at the Battle of the Bases in the Quad Cities, going undefeated at the Firecracker Frenzy in Bettendorf, Iowa, and finally a second-place showing at the Illinois championships on July 7 in Peoria.

That last event qualified the Ballhawks for the Great Lakes National Championship, where it was one of 37 teams from Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Iowa and Minnesota competing in Class B.

(The USSSA divisions for the 14-and-under age group are Open, Class A, Class B and Class C. Throughout July there are 28 events held across the county that the USSSA deems are “national championship” caliber events. It also holds a World Series for elite players in Viera, Fla.).

By winning the Great Lakes title, the Ballhawks closed out the season as the state’s top-ranked team in its division. It had a 38-6 overall won-loss record and a 29-4 record against teams in its division.

Using the USSSA’s own power-ranking system, the Ballhawks finished ahead of the 41-10 Plainfield Twisters, the 18-2 Lewistown Express, the 27-15 Machesney Park Stateline Fury Black and the 38-13-1 Warrenville Wheatland Spikes.

That same power-ranking system has the Ballhawks ranked eighth nationally.

The Ballhawks started strong at the Great Lakes tournament, going 3-0 in its group, beating Big Muddy Lunachicks, St. Louis Prospects and Renegades Red.

Now seeded in the bracket, the Ballhawks beat the Clutch Hitters Stohr of Bloomington, Minn., KR Fastpitch Black of Prospect Heights and Cobra Fastpitch of Canton, Mo.

In the championship bracket semifinals, the Ballhawks suffered their first defeat, 5-2 against Total Contact of Woodlawn.

In the consolation bracket, the Ballhawks fought their way back, beating St. Louis Prospects 8-1 and the Fort Wayne Freeze 10-0.

The path to the finals required a rematch against Total Contact. The Ballhawks won 10-5 then earned a berth against the Big Muddy Lunachicks. Since losing to the Ballhawks in group play, the Lunachicks of Pinckneyville had won five straight.

The Ballhawks won the first game 12-6. In the winner-take-all finale, the Ballhawks won 13-3.

Ballhawks team members are Kendal Bennison, Kennadi Rico, McKenzie Hecht, Makaela Salisbury, Isabella Ibarra, Lainey Kelly, Marissa Stevens, Ava Lafollette, Paige Huffman, Rachel Brown and Jaydn Wise. The manager is J.R. Salisbury.