Having lost a number of seniors to graduation and the pretty much the entire coaching staff, Pontiac’s volleyball program is under new management. First-year head coach Haley Fairfield seems to understand the situation her program is in and it was reflected Tuesday night.

The Indians lost a three-set match to Morris at home, with much of the damage being self-inflicted. Unforced errors seemed to be the difference as the Tribe lost 25-18, 23-25, 25-18.

“I think we played with them,” Fairfield said. “We played tough for 90 percent of the game, it was that 10 percent that killed us. They’ll get there. Now that we have the first game under wraps, I think they will come out better.”

The next test will be immense as the Tribe hosts U-High on Thursday. But the Indians will be going with more confidence after their effort, sans the errors, against Morris.

Things started to come around in the second set for Pontiac. After giving up the final four points of the first set and the first five points of the second, PTHS managed to find a groove.

It started on defense with a play that was part of what really caught Fairfield’s eye — a blocked attack.

McKenna Gourley went up to defend against an attack and stuffed it back at the Redskins for a sideout that started the comeback effort. By the time the serving rotation took its second turn, PTHS was right in the thick of things.

With Madi Mennenga on the service line, the Pontiac sextet on the floor was able to defend and attack well to reel off five straight points and tie the set. Addison Masching got the kill that made it 12-12.

Two sideouts later, Masching served an ace to give the Indians a 14-13 lead. Gourley recorded four straight service points as Pontiac built a 19-16 advantage. A Brooke Fox kill and an ace serve capped the run.

The three-point margin is what Pontiac won by to force a third set.

The third set was close, but the Indians started to wither down the stretch. A Fox kill cut the Pontiac deficit to 15-13. The tribe didn’t get any closer as momentum rolled with Morris.

Still, Fairfield looked at the positive side.

“I cannot say enough, I’m extremely proud of how they played,” she said. “I wish the outcome was different but I can’t ask any more. It is what it is.

“We had 8 or 9 blocks, I can’t be more proud of that. I was very impressed.”

Fox had 8 kills and 2 blocks for the Indians (0-1). Lindsey Hunt added 5 kills and Mennenga collected 14 assists. Gourley had 8 service points, including a pair of aces. Elle Wright contributed 2½ kills and Cassidy Ringle came up with 13 digs on defense.

All three matches went three sets. The Indians lost the freshman contest 18-25, 25-15, 15-8. Emily Woodburn served three aces.

The sophomores prevailed in three tight sets, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13. Raegan Pfeifer had two aces and Mikayla Fisher chalked up 7 kills.