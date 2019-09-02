Monday

Sep 2, 2019 at 5:34 AM


2019 HOG DAY STAMPEDE

FOUR MILE AGE GROUP RESULTS

Saturday August 31, 2019

TOP 3 MALES OVERALL

1 John Sullivan (25) Milwaukee, WI 22:48

2 Jake Schlindwein (28) Milwaukee, WI 23:03

3 Sam Showman (39) Yates City 24:03

TOP 3 FEMALES OVERALL

17 Maggie Schlindwein (24) Geneseo 27:54

18 Jennifer Ince (41) Bloomington 28:32

27 Crystal Kyle (55) Peoria 29:55

TOP 3 MALES FROM KEWANEE

7 Antonio Martinez (34) Kewanee 26:36

9 John Grice (60) Kewanee 26:54

12 James Roginski (13) Kewanee 27:02

TOP 3 FEMALES FROM KEWANEE

34 Natalee Martin (13) Kewanee 30:46

42 Rebecca Cone (34) Kewanee 31:26

56 Chelsey Rashid-Rodgers (33) Kewanee 33:21

FEMALE AGE GROUP RESULTS

FEMALE 14 & Under

75 Zoey Vance Mineral 35:31

81 Saras Guzzardo Peoria 36:00

90 Taylor Donahoe Burlington, IA 36:26

106 Maddie Akers Mt. Zion 37:56

110 Abigail Deschepper Kewanee 38:26

118 Jocelyn Strouss Princeton 39:03

183 Abbi Themanson Volo 46:28

218 Scarlett Morey Kewanee 53:03

237 Cameran Lancaster Westfield, IN 58:26

249 Brazee Jackson Kewanee 1:01:27

279 Avery Dooley Galva 1:10:14

FEMALE 15 - 16

139 Elisa Goyette Milwaukee, WI 40:59

158 Jessica Martinez Kewanee 42:45

FEMALE 17-18

238 Lanay Thorp Kewanee 58:33

FEMALE 19-24

66 Narcedalia Fragoso Kewanee 34:52

94 Joycelyn Vanantwerp Kewanee 36:45

114 Briana Bryner Kewanee 38:42

115 Savanah Bryner Neponset 38:43

128 Meg Rux Chicago 40:05

137 Rachel Manjus Chicago 40:48

143 Emily Felkel Oakville, MO 41:10

201 Natalie Balunis Neponset 50:28

208 Megan Eble Kewanee 51:20

210 Madeline Breedlove Chicago 51:29

215 Antoinette Hall Kewanee 52:13

266 Siyi Shen Champaign 1:05:28

294 Kelsey Reilly Kalamazoo, MI 1:15:17

FEMALE 25-29

58 Racheal Kane Kewanee 33:52

95 Lexi Schlindwein Milwaukee, WI 36:50

104 Natalie Fargher Kewanee 37:53

123 Rosa Rushing Kewanee 39:20

132 Diana Strain Kewanee 40:38

144 Andrea Erickson Manlius 41:11

160 Zoye Bollinger Cambridge 43:07

161 Kati Grimes Mineral 43:10

192 Ashlyn Ince Kewanee 48:47

202 Jaboa King Walnut 50:40

206 Hannah Bridgewater Kewanee 51:04

216 Lauren Ullrich Galva 52:22

269 Macy Mcmanus Moline 1:06:01

277 Lexy Rux Chicago 1:10:07

296 Dana Matuszyk Bloomington 1:20:07

299 Ameila Willey Kewanee 1:22:35

FEMALE 30-34

29 Brittany Stewart Galva 29:56

92 Alyson Schultz Kewanee 36:45

108 Caitlin Hathaway Oquawka 38:00

126 Tiffany Platz Kewanee 39:27

149 Rachel Shrum Kewanee 41:59

165 Katrina Brown Galesburg 43:49

166 Hilary Kelly Galesburg 43:49

177 Brittany Longeville Kewanee 45:17

191 Leslie Street Chesterfield, MI 47:42

217 Monica Melhus Galesburg 52:22

220 Annie Pickering Kewanee 54:25

227 Breanne Cinnamon Kewanee 56:26

234 Katey Hite Elkhart 57:49

248 Lisa Tassotto Warrenville 1:01:00

251 Amanda Driskell Geneseo 1:01:40

259 Alison Petty Kewanee 1:02:58

275 Kristen Gibson De Witt, IA 1:10:01

278 Samantha Rux Kewanee 1:10:07

287 Rae Pilarski Tucson, AZ 1:11:50

291 Rachel Wakefield Dunlap 1:12:04

FEMALE 35-39

30 Anne Bialobreski Dunlap 29:59

36 Trisha Langfelder Urbana 31:06

69 Emily Raub Elburn 35:01

78 Michelle Roth Peoria 35:39

85 Kim Radulski Algonquin 36:11

86 Laura Cole Kewanee 36:15

98 Kim Burkiewicz Kewanee 36:53

105 Chrissy Vandevelde Kewanee 37:54

124 Elisabeth Evangelista Bettendorf, IA 39:25

140 Lacey Rosenberg Kewanee 41:04

145 Beth Kelley Kewanee 41:22

151 Jessica Strouss Princeton 42:21

154 Natasha Wattleworth Bloomington 42:42

163 Michelle Welgat Kewanee 43:42

173 Kera Tackett Normal 44:41

178 Lora Carmichael Cambridge 45:18

193 Stacey Ellison Lacon 48:52

197 Cindy Curtis Gurnee 49:55

244 Alyssa Martin Wataga 59:59

246 Tara Rash Kewanee 1:00:38

247 Autumn Summy Kewanee 1:00:38

253 Stephanie Ferns Kewanee 1:01:45

255 Brooke Govert Chicago 1:02:30

256 Chelsea Blake Neponset 1:02:37

257 Mary Lancaster Westfield, IN 1:02:37

258 Jackie Tavares Kewanee 1:02:38

FEMALE 40-44

41 Lisa Stisser Galva 31:22

80 Melissa Wilson Ofallon, MO 35:57

99 Amanda Forrest Kewanee 37:05

122 Mary Groy Kewanee 39:20

129 Rebecca Amble Peru 40:24

185 Amy Czarnecki Brookpark, OH 46:54

186 Trisha Marcelle Strongsville, OH 46:56

211 Kelly Stark Peoria 51:30

212 Theresa Nelson Lemont 51:35

262 Ann Akers Mt. Zion 1:04:45

273 Jenny Purdy Kewanee 1:07:08

283 Brooke Dooley Galva 1:10:50

FEMALE 45-49

88 Amy Natt Whispering Pines, NC 36:22

102 Leah Fultz Lawton, OK 37:29

109 Leslie Goyette Milwaukee, WI 38:06

174 Rochelle Webster Kewanee 44:43

194 Melinda Mazzocco Aledo 48:59

195 Christa Fisher Kewanee 49:33

214 April Calhoun Hutchinson, KS 51:52

219 Nichelle Morey Kewanee 53:05

221 Cindy Conrad Cambridge 54:28

223 Trevella Fleming Kewanee 54:31

224 Andrea Parker Aledo 55:16

228 Cristi Brown Philo 56:35

260 Alvia Foster Galva 1:03:53

265 Julie Van Dran Williamsfield 1:05:24

FEMALE 50-54

51 Barb McKown Brimfield 32:14

68 Loretta Gibson Walnut 34:57

112 Yvonne Benward Cheney, KS 38:34

134 Michelle Tucker Saint Paul, MN 40:42

141 Sarah Fairfield Gibson City 41:06

156 Teri Warner Kewanee 42:43

180 Lisa Lazar Kewanee 45:28

189 Michelle Welch Altona 47:21

271 Denise Stinson West Bend, WI 1:06:02

292 Jill Reilly Batavia 1:15:17

303 Jill Wager Hutchinson, KS 1:23:58

304 Brenda Mannin Indianapolis, IN 1:29:00

FEMALE 55-59

70 Lisa Robinson Colorado Springs, CO 35:04

71 Lynnette Robinson Columbia, MO 35:05

96 Donna Autery Kewanee 36:52

203 Lajean Breedlove Kewanee 50:48

254 Laurie Kaiser-Moore Saint Louis, MO 1:02:06

261 Kathryn Nyert Kewanee 1:03:53

264 Hollie Yanaga Carol Stream 1:04:57

267 Mary Ann Spiegel Elmhurst 1:05:28

268 Karen Nolkenuper St Louis, MO 1:05:28

276 Lori Gibson Kewanee 1:10:01

289 Carrie Wakefield Kewanee 1:12:03

290 Karol Oneill Kewanee 1:12:03

293 Peggy Jacobs Bloomington 1:15:17

297 Cheryl Matuszyk Kewanee 1:20:22

298 Janice Tossell Kewanee 1:21:34

FEMALE 60-64

57 Patricia Keim East Peoria 33:48

117 Cynthia Archer Peoria 38:58

138 Dawn Naffziger Sterling 40:49

164 Mary Bergren Kewanee 43:43

167 Betti Jo Puentes Sterling 43:49

188 Patricia Gerrod Neponset 47:16

190 Nancy Ericson Kewanee 47:21

196 Therese Brink Peoria 49:54

233 Jill Kelman Kewanee 57:45

274 Sue Kane Le Claire, IA 1:07:21

280 Judy Hartman Galva 1:10:18

285 Janelle Leaf Kewanee 1:11:50

286 Karen Pilarski Tucson, AZ 1:11:50

295 Marcy Driskell Coal Valley 1:18:55

FEMALE 65-69

187 Kathy Bastuck Lasalle 47:16

207 Deborah Cordrey Kewanee 51:08

226 Angela Stolzoff Sterling 56:15

242 Sherry Moon Kewanee 59:13

245 Judi Martin Winchester 59:59

300 Sheila Willey Kewanee 1:22:41

FEMALE 70 74

250 Lynn Lulay Morton 1:01:29

282 Carole Blake Kewanee 1:10:30

Female 75 & Over

231 Sandra Theobald Peoria 57:11

232 Dorothy Venturi Farmington 57:26

MALE AGE GROUP RESULTS

MALE 14 & UNDER

8 Austin Donahoe Burlington, IA 26:49

13 Augustus Swanson Princeton 27:05

32 Atticus Morden Long Grove, IA 30:37

35 Karson Shrum Kewanee 31:00

38 Drew Miler Wauwatosa, WI 31:13

91 Irvin Landwehr Kewanee 36:37

113 Corbin Ramont Cambridge 38:39

130 Isaiah Ince Kewanee 40:26

133 Mitchal Thorp Kewanee 40:41

153 Liam Morden Long Grove, IA 42:40

176 Gunnar Carmichael Cambridge 45:14

182 Carrie Themanson Trevor, WI 46:04

199 Chase Palm Atkinson 50:13

MALE 15-16

52 William Taylor Kewanee 32:19

111 Ryan Kilstrom Kewanee 38:31

131 Brendon Mason Kewanee 40:31

155 Kadin Rednour Kewanee 42:43

301 Tristan Kincaid Kewanee 1:23:12

MALE 17-18

101 Christopher Powers Dunlap 37:12

MALE 19-24

23 James Durdan Grand Ridge 29:27

40 Drake Vidkjer Corvallis, OR 31:18

43 Patrick East Kalamazoo, MI 31:26

64 Ryan Reeves Kewanee 34:31

93 Joey Davies Kewanee 36:45

119 Ty Jones Kewanee 39:06

168 Dayton Ince Kewanee 43:59

209 Jack Breedlove Kewanee 51:29

MALE 25-29

55 Drew Stregelmayer Kewanee 33:02

62 Emmerson Mannin Washington, IN 34:23

73 Carl Miller Indianapolis, IN 35:09

76 Scott Slusher Haslet, TX 35:34

270 Josh McManus Moline 1:06:01

MALE 30-34

5 Jay King Walnut 26:14

10 Evan Glynn York, MA 26:56

15 Dirk Jaegle Peoria Hts 27:16

16 Neil Kopper Bloomington, IN 27:42

25 Matt Andersen Peoria 29:41

63 Josh Autery Galva 34:30

103 Colby Hathaway Oquawka 37:41

135 Tyler Ewing Sterling 40:45

136 Patrick Kolata Macomb 40:45

252 Matt Driskell Geneseo 1:01:40

MALE 35-39

24 Ted Golden Pekin 29:38

26 Luke Hawkins Kewanee 29:43

33 Blair Morey Kewanee 30:45

37 Nathan Rashid Kewanee 31:12

39 Matt Miler Wauwatosa, WI 31:14

53 Michael Shields Rushville 32:48

60 Craig Tackett Normal 33:58

107 Jeremy Johnson Morton 37:59

162 Chris Colomer Kewanee 43:35

175 Nik Kuster Kewanee 45:09

181 Aaron Witte Bradford 45:30

198 Dan Curtis Gurnee 50:02

235 Andrew Hite Elkhart 57:49

MALE 40-44

11 Shawn Kendall Galva 26:59

20 Derek Robison Bloomington 28:49

21 Anthony Dearing Kewanee 29:03

31 Christopher Donahoe Burlington, IA 30:18

46 Will Roth Peoria 31:32

49 Joe Schmulbach Clive, IA 31:57

59 Rob Radulski Algonquin 33:53

82 Frank Hardy Marquette Heights 36:00

84 John Kelvin Hampshire 36:03

97 Chad Palm Atkinson 36:53

150 Sergio Solis Kewanee 42:07

MALE 45-49

44 Ryan Corell Mason City, IA 31:27

79 Federico Villarreal Harvey 35:44

83 Steve Judge Vlg. Of Lakewood 36:02

100 Matthew Taylor Kewanee 37:08

184 Mike Themanson Volo 46:35

200 Michelle Palm Atkinson 50:23

225 Mike Komnick Kewanee 56:09

MALE 50-54

6 Joe Bornac Peru 26:26

14 Jose Fragoso Kewanee 27:09

19 Patrick Fly Dallas, TX 28:43

47 Evan Sulaski Toulon 31:47

67 Brad Hulick Annawan 34:55

72 Roland Savoie Peoria 35:08

74 Bob Ketcham Peoria 35:24

87 Andrew Tucker Saint Paul, MN 36:20

125 Patrick Welch Altona 39:25

169 Craig Schierer LaFayette 44:00

171 Michael Leff Peoria, AZ 44:15

179 John Mannin Indianapolis, IN 45:27

204 Todd Reeser Kewanee 50:48

222 Todd Smith Kewanee 54:31

229 Charlie Brown Philo 56:36

243 Kirk Moon Kewanee 59:14

272 Keith Edwards Kewanee 1:07:07

MALE 55-59

45 Kurt Sollenberger Brimfield 31:30

48 Andrew Rux West Bend, WI 31:47

50 Brad Fairfield Gibson City 32:14

54 Benjamin Yepsen Plainfield 32:51

89 Carl Miller Jr Zionsville, IN 36:23

121 Mark Mirocha Elburn 39:12

152 Michael Mahnesmith Kewanee 42:40

170 Greg Durdan Grand Ridge 44:14

205 Matt Michalik Homewood 50:48

236 Jay Cone' Kewanee 58:25

MALE 60-64

4 Don Fredericks Geneseo 24:59

22 Frank Murphy Sterling 29:20

28 David Davolt Fort Madison, IA 29:56

65 Jack Schlindwein Geneseo 34:45

127 Gary Westefer Chicago 39:51

146 Mark Guthrie Annawan 41:27

147 Carroll Lulay Morton 41:32

157 Dan Juarez Kewanee 42:44

MALE 65-69

61 Leo Vandervlugt Chillicothe 34:02

77 Kenneth Riley Dunlap 35:38

120 Stephen Rider Kewanee 39:10

230 Jeff Huber Lacon 57:07

288 August Vandevoorde Kewanee 1:11:59

MALE 70-74

116 Jon Bastuck LaSalle 38:44

142 James Buhman Bettendorf, IA 41:09

213 Bill Holmes Edelstein 51:39

239 James Breed Elizabeth 59:08

240 Clarence Bartz Kewanee 59:10

241 Ron Hamilton Kewanee 59:13

281 John Blake Kewanee 1:10:30

284 Terry Shields Galva 1:11:02

MALE 75 & OVER

172 John Steele La Salle 44:23

263 John Oliver Kewanee 1:04:45

302 Larry Wager Kewanee 1:23:58

305 Robert Bailleu Kewanee 1:29:00