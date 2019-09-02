2019 HOG DAY STAMPEDE
FOUR MILE AGE GROUP RESULTS
Saturday August 31, 2019
TOP 3 MALES OVERALL
1 John Sullivan (25) Milwaukee, WI 22:48
2 Jake Schlindwein (28) Milwaukee, WI 23:03
3 Sam Showman (39) Yates City 24:03
TOP 3 FEMALES OVERALL
17 Maggie Schlindwein (24) Geneseo 27:54
18 Jennifer Ince (41) Bloomington 28:32
27 Crystal Kyle (55) Peoria 29:55
TOP 3 MALES FROM KEWANEE
7 Antonio Martinez (34) Kewanee 26:36
9 John Grice (60) Kewanee 26:54
12 James Roginski (13) Kewanee 27:02
TOP 3 FEMALES FROM KEWANEE
34 Natalee Martin (13) Kewanee 30:46
42 Rebecca Cone (34) Kewanee 31:26
56 Chelsey Rashid-Rodgers (33) Kewanee 33:21
FEMALE AGE GROUP RESULTS
FEMALE 14 & Under
75 Zoey Vance Mineral 35:31
81 Saras Guzzardo Peoria 36:00
90 Taylor Donahoe Burlington, IA 36:26
106 Maddie Akers Mt. Zion 37:56
110 Abigail Deschepper Kewanee 38:26
118 Jocelyn Strouss Princeton 39:03
183 Abbi Themanson Volo 46:28
218 Scarlett Morey Kewanee 53:03
237 Cameran Lancaster Westfield, IN 58:26
249 Brazee Jackson Kewanee 1:01:27
279 Avery Dooley Galva 1:10:14
FEMALE 15 - 16
139 Elisa Goyette Milwaukee, WI 40:59
158 Jessica Martinez Kewanee 42:45
FEMALE 17-18
238 Lanay Thorp Kewanee 58:33
FEMALE 19-24
66 Narcedalia Fragoso Kewanee 34:52
94 Joycelyn Vanantwerp Kewanee 36:45
114 Briana Bryner Kewanee 38:42
115 Savanah Bryner Neponset 38:43
128 Meg Rux Chicago 40:05
137 Rachel Manjus Chicago 40:48
143 Emily Felkel Oakville, MO 41:10
201 Natalie Balunis Neponset 50:28
208 Megan Eble Kewanee 51:20
210 Madeline Breedlove Chicago 51:29
215 Antoinette Hall Kewanee 52:13
266 Siyi Shen Champaign 1:05:28
294 Kelsey Reilly Kalamazoo, MI 1:15:17
FEMALE 25-29
58 Racheal Kane Kewanee 33:52
95 Lexi Schlindwein Milwaukee, WI 36:50
104 Natalie Fargher Kewanee 37:53
123 Rosa Rushing Kewanee 39:20
132 Diana Strain Kewanee 40:38
144 Andrea Erickson Manlius 41:11
160 Zoye Bollinger Cambridge 43:07
161 Kati Grimes Mineral 43:10
192 Ashlyn Ince Kewanee 48:47
202 Jaboa King Walnut 50:40
206 Hannah Bridgewater Kewanee 51:04
216 Lauren Ullrich Galva 52:22
269 Macy Mcmanus Moline 1:06:01
277 Lexy Rux Chicago 1:10:07
296 Dana Matuszyk Bloomington 1:20:07
299 Ameila Willey Kewanee 1:22:35
FEMALE 30-34
29 Brittany Stewart Galva 29:56
92 Alyson Schultz Kewanee 36:45
108 Caitlin Hathaway Oquawka 38:00
126 Tiffany Platz Kewanee 39:27
149 Rachel Shrum Kewanee 41:59
165 Katrina Brown Galesburg 43:49
166 Hilary Kelly Galesburg 43:49
177 Brittany Longeville Kewanee 45:17
191 Leslie Street Chesterfield, MI 47:42
217 Monica Melhus Galesburg 52:22
220 Annie Pickering Kewanee 54:25
227 Breanne Cinnamon Kewanee 56:26
234 Katey Hite Elkhart 57:49
248 Lisa Tassotto Warrenville 1:01:00
251 Amanda Driskell Geneseo 1:01:40
259 Alison Petty Kewanee 1:02:58
275 Kristen Gibson De Witt, IA 1:10:01
278 Samantha Rux Kewanee 1:10:07
287 Rae Pilarski Tucson, AZ 1:11:50
291 Rachel Wakefield Dunlap 1:12:04
FEMALE 35-39
30 Anne Bialobreski Dunlap 29:59
36 Trisha Langfelder Urbana 31:06
69 Emily Raub Elburn 35:01
78 Michelle Roth Peoria 35:39
85 Kim Radulski Algonquin 36:11
86 Laura Cole Kewanee 36:15
98 Kim Burkiewicz Kewanee 36:53
105 Chrissy Vandevelde Kewanee 37:54
124 Elisabeth Evangelista Bettendorf, IA 39:25
140 Lacey Rosenberg Kewanee 41:04
145 Beth Kelley Kewanee 41:22
151 Jessica Strouss Princeton 42:21
154 Natasha Wattleworth Bloomington 42:42
163 Michelle Welgat Kewanee 43:42
173 Kera Tackett Normal 44:41
178 Lora Carmichael Cambridge 45:18
193 Stacey Ellison Lacon 48:52
197 Cindy Curtis Gurnee 49:55
244 Alyssa Martin Wataga 59:59
246 Tara Rash Kewanee 1:00:38
247 Autumn Summy Kewanee 1:00:38
253 Stephanie Ferns Kewanee 1:01:45
255 Brooke Govert Chicago 1:02:30
256 Chelsea Blake Neponset 1:02:37
257 Mary Lancaster Westfield, IN 1:02:37
258 Jackie Tavares Kewanee 1:02:38
FEMALE 40-44
41 Lisa Stisser Galva 31:22
80 Melissa Wilson Ofallon, MO 35:57
99 Amanda Forrest Kewanee 37:05
122 Mary Groy Kewanee 39:20
129 Rebecca Amble Peru 40:24
185 Amy Czarnecki Brookpark, OH 46:54
186 Trisha Marcelle Strongsville, OH 46:56
211 Kelly Stark Peoria 51:30
212 Theresa Nelson Lemont 51:35
262 Ann Akers Mt. Zion 1:04:45
273 Jenny Purdy Kewanee 1:07:08
283 Brooke Dooley Galva 1:10:50
FEMALE 45-49
88 Amy Natt Whispering Pines, NC 36:22
102 Leah Fultz Lawton, OK 37:29
109 Leslie Goyette Milwaukee, WI 38:06
174 Rochelle Webster Kewanee 44:43
194 Melinda Mazzocco Aledo 48:59
195 Christa Fisher Kewanee 49:33
214 April Calhoun Hutchinson, KS 51:52
219 Nichelle Morey Kewanee 53:05
221 Cindy Conrad Cambridge 54:28
223 Trevella Fleming Kewanee 54:31
224 Andrea Parker Aledo 55:16
228 Cristi Brown Philo 56:35
260 Alvia Foster Galva 1:03:53
265 Julie Van Dran Williamsfield 1:05:24
FEMALE 50-54
51 Barb McKown Brimfield 32:14
68 Loretta Gibson Walnut 34:57
112 Yvonne Benward Cheney, KS 38:34
134 Michelle Tucker Saint Paul, MN 40:42
141 Sarah Fairfield Gibson City 41:06
156 Teri Warner Kewanee 42:43
180 Lisa Lazar Kewanee 45:28
189 Michelle Welch Altona 47:21
271 Denise Stinson West Bend, WI 1:06:02
292 Jill Reilly Batavia 1:15:17
303 Jill Wager Hutchinson, KS 1:23:58
304 Brenda Mannin Indianapolis, IN 1:29:00
FEMALE 55-59
70 Lisa Robinson Colorado Springs, CO 35:04
71 Lynnette Robinson Columbia, MO 35:05
96 Donna Autery Kewanee 36:52
203 Lajean Breedlove Kewanee 50:48
254 Laurie Kaiser-Moore Saint Louis, MO 1:02:06
261 Kathryn Nyert Kewanee 1:03:53
264 Hollie Yanaga Carol Stream 1:04:57
267 Mary Ann Spiegel Elmhurst 1:05:28
268 Karen Nolkenuper St Louis, MO 1:05:28
276 Lori Gibson Kewanee 1:10:01
289 Carrie Wakefield Kewanee 1:12:03
290 Karol Oneill Kewanee 1:12:03
293 Peggy Jacobs Bloomington 1:15:17
297 Cheryl Matuszyk Kewanee 1:20:22
298 Janice Tossell Kewanee 1:21:34
FEMALE 60-64
57 Patricia Keim East Peoria 33:48
117 Cynthia Archer Peoria 38:58
138 Dawn Naffziger Sterling 40:49
164 Mary Bergren Kewanee 43:43
167 Betti Jo Puentes Sterling 43:49
188 Patricia Gerrod Neponset 47:16
190 Nancy Ericson Kewanee 47:21
196 Therese Brink Peoria 49:54
233 Jill Kelman Kewanee 57:45
274 Sue Kane Le Claire, IA 1:07:21
280 Judy Hartman Galva 1:10:18
285 Janelle Leaf Kewanee 1:11:50
286 Karen Pilarski Tucson, AZ 1:11:50
295 Marcy Driskell Coal Valley 1:18:55
FEMALE 65-69
187 Kathy Bastuck Lasalle 47:16
207 Deborah Cordrey Kewanee 51:08
226 Angela Stolzoff Sterling 56:15
242 Sherry Moon Kewanee 59:13
245 Judi Martin Winchester 59:59
300 Sheila Willey Kewanee 1:22:41
FEMALE 70 74
250 Lynn Lulay Morton 1:01:29
282 Carole Blake Kewanee 1:10:30
Female 75 & Over
231 Sandra Theobald Peoria 57:11
232 Dorothy Venturi Farmington 57:26
MALE AGE GROUP RESULTS
MALE 14 & UNDER
8 Austin Donahoe Burlington, IA 26:49
13 Augustus Swanson Princeton 27:05
32 Atticus Morden Long Grove, IA 30:37
35 Karson Shrum Kewanee 31:00
38 Drew Miler Wauwatosa, WI 31:13
91 Irvin Landwehr Kewanee 36:37
113 Corbin Ramont Cambridge 38:39
130 Isaiah Ince Kewanee 40:26
133 Mitchal Thorp Kewanee 40:41
153 Liam Morden Long Grove, IA 42:40
176 Gunnar Carmichael Cambridge 45:14
182 Carrie Themanson Trevor, WI 46:04
199 Chase Palm Atkinson 50:13
MALE 15-16
52 William Taylor Kewanee 32:19
111 Ryan Kilstrom Kewanee 38:31
131 Brendon Mason Kewanee 40:31
155 Kadin Rednour Kewanee 42:43
301 Tristan Kincaid Kewanee 1:23:12
MALE 17-18
101 Christopher Powers Dunlap 37:12
MALE 19-24
23 James Durdan Grand Ridge 29:27
40 Drake Vidkjer Corvallis, OR 31:18
43 Patrick East Kalamazoo, MI 31:26
64 Ryan Reeves Kewanee 34:31
93 Joey Davies Kewanee 36:45
119 Ty Jones Kewanee 39:06
168 Dayton Ince Kewanee 43:59
209 Jack Breedlove Kewanee 51:29
MALE 25-29
55 Drew Stregelmayer Kewanee 33:02
62 Emmerson Mannin Washington, IN 34:23
73 Carl Miller Indianapolis, IN 35:09
76 Scott Slusher Haslet, TX 35:34
270 Josh McManus Moline 1:06:01
MALE 30-34
5 Jay King Walnut 26:14
10 Evan Glynn York, MA 26:56
15 Dirk Jaegle Peoria Hts 27:16
16 Neil Kopper Bloomington, IN 27:42
25 Matt Andersen Peoria 29:41
63 Josh Autery Galva 34:30
103 Colby Hathaway Oquawka 37:41
135 Tyler Ewing Sterling 40:45
136 Patrick Kolata Macomb 40:45
252 Matt Driskell Geneseo 1:01:40
MALE 35-39
24 Ted Golden Pekin 29:38
26 Luke Hawkins Kewanee 29:43
33 Blair Morey Kewanee 30:45
37 Nathan Rashid Kewanee 31:12
39 Matt Miler Wauwatosa, WI 31:14
53 Michael Shields Rushville 32:48
60 Craig Tackett Normal 33:58
107 Jeremy Johnson Morton 37:59
162 Chris Colomer Kewanee 43:35
175 Nik Kuster Kewanee 45:09
181 Aaron Witte Bradford 45:30
198 Dan Curtis Gurnee 50:02
235 Andrew Hite Elkhart 57:49
MALE 40-44
11 Shawn Kendall Galva 26:59
20 Derek Robison Bloomington 28:49
21 Anthony Dearing Kewanee 29:03
31 Christopher Donahoe Burlington, IA 30:18
46 Will Roth Peoria 31:32
49 Joe Schmulbach Clive, IA 31:57
59 Rob Radulski Algonquin 33:53
82 Frank Hardy Marquette Heights 36:00
84 John Kelvin Hampshire 36:03
97 Chad Palm Atkinson 36:53
150 Sergio Solis Kewanee 42:07
MALE 45-49
44 Ryan Corell Mason City, IA 31:27
79 Federico Villarreal Harvey 35:44
83 Steve Judge Vlg. Of Lakewood 36:02
100 Matthew Taylor Kewanee 37:08
184 Mike Themanson Volo 46:35
200 Michelle Palm Atkinson 50:23
225 Mike Komnick Kewanee 56:09
MALE 50-54
6 Joe Bornac Peru 26:26
14 Jose Fragoso Kewanee 27:09
19 Patrick Fly Dallas, TX 28:43
47 Evan Sulaski Toulon 31:47
67 Brad Hulick Annawan 34:55
72 Roland Savoie Peoria 35:08
74 Bob Ketcham Peoria 35:24
87 Andrew Tucker Saint Paul, MN 36:20
125 Patrick Welch Altona 39:25
169 Craig Schierer LaFayette 44:00
171 Michael Leff Peoria, AZ 44:15
179 John Mannin Indianapolis, IN 45:27
204 Todd Reeser Kewanee 50:48
222 Todd Smith Kewanee 54:31
229 Charlie Brown Philo 56:36
243 Kirk Moon Kewanee 59:14
272 Keith Edwards Kewanee 1:07:07
MALE 55-59
45 Kurt Sollenberger Brimfield 31:30
48 Andrew Rux West Bend, WI 31:47
50 Brad Fairfield Gibson City 32:14
54 Benjamin Yepsen Plainfield 32:51
89 Carl Miller Jr Zionsville, IN 36:23
121 Mark Mirocha Elburn 39:12
152 Michael Mahnesmith Kewanee 42:40
170 Greg Durdan Grand Ridge 44:14
205 Matt Michalik Homewood 50:48
236 Jay Cone' Kewanee 58:25
MALE 60-64
4 Don Fredericks Geneseo 24:59
22 Frank Murphy Sterling 29:20
28 David Davolt Fort Madison, IA 29:56
65 Jack Schlindwein Geneseo 34:45
127 Gary Westefer Chicago 39:51
146 Mark Guthrie Annawan 41:27
147 Carroll Lulay Morton 41:32
157 Dan Juarez Kewanee 42:44
MALE 65-69
61 Leo Vandervlugt Chillicothe 34:02
77 Kenneth Riley Dunlap 35:38
120 Stephen Rider Kewanee 39:10
230 Jeff Huber Lacon 57:07
288 August Vandevoorde Kewanee 1:11:59
MALE 70-74
116 Jon Bastuck LaSalle 38:44
142 James Buhman Bettendorf, IA 41:09
213 Bill Holmes Edelstein 51:39
239 James Breed Elizabeth 59:08
240 Clarence Bartz Kewanee 59:10
241 Ron Hamilton Kewanee 59:13
281 John Blake Kewanee 1:10:30
284 Terry Shields Galva 1:11:02
MALE 75 & OVER
172 John Steele La Salle 44:23
263 John Oliver Kewanee 1:04:45
302 Larry Wager Kewanee 1:23:58
305 Robert Bailleu Kewanee 1:29:00