FCW notches second straight win

For Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland fans, the result was fantastic. For the regular football fans watching, the game was quite exciting.

FCW unveiled its version of the 8-man football game Friday night and posted a 44-42 come-from-behind victory over Pawnee at Flanagan-Cornell.

In what should be a higher-tempo from of the gridiron game, this one took nearly three hours to complete. But when the two teams combine for 86 points and 114 plays, things take time.

The 85th play of the game was the key one for the Falcons because it secured their second win in as many games this season. Tavarre Phifer picked off a Zach Fisher pass at the FCW five yard line on a fourth down play with 23 seconds to go.

That entire final series for Pawnee was quirky, and a couple penalties nearly burned the Falcons.

There were 15 official plays run, but 17 snaps taken. It looked like the Falcons had the Indians stopped with just under four minutes to go. A short pass completion for Pawnee lost a yard and a dead-ball penalty afterward pushed the visitors back to their 49.

Two incomplete passes followed and then Pawnee lined up in a funky alignment that forced a FCW timeout just before the snap of the ball. The Indians reacted harshly and were hit with another penalty, leaving them facing fourth and long from their 34.

But a pass interference call on the Falcons kept the drive alive The penalty did not create an automatic first down, but the roughing the passer penalty on the next play did, giving Pawnee new life.

The Indians got to first-and-10 at the FCW 20 but ended up facing a fourth-and-six at the Falcons' 14. That's when Fisher, under some pressure, lofted a pass that Phifer picked off at the five.

“I knew they were going to try to throw to my side; I baited them, read it and came up and picked it,” Phifer said.

FCW quarterback Braden Wallace took a knee to end the game and the Falcons remained unbeaten.

“They never hung their heads and Tavarre coming up with that interception won the game for us,” FCW head coach Todd Reed said.

FCW actually went three-and-out to begin the game. The Falcons got the ball back when Phifer recovered a fumble at the PHS 45. Wallace hit Tyler Harms for a 28-yard gain before Phifer raced off the right side 17 yards for the first touchdown of the game.

Pawnee took an 8-6 lead on a Fisher keeper and successful two-point conversion.

It took all of three plays for the Falcons to answer. Wallace and Harms connected for a 15-yard gain, and then Phifer went 11 yards for a first down at the Indians' 39. Phifer then raced 39 yards on the next play for the touchdown. Kyle Uhl added the conversion for a 14-8 lead with 2:37 to go in the first quarter.

The Indians pulled even with 10:14 left in the fist half, but the Falcons followed a working patter to go up again.Wallace hit Harms to set up Phifer's 55-yard TD scamper. Wallace connected with Harms on the conversion for a 22-14 lead.

It was 22-20 when the Falcons tacked on another TD before the half ended. Phifer covered 38 yards on two plays, including the 5-yard score, in a drive that took 10 seconds.

Phifer had 152 rushing yards in the first half.

“The first half, they really couldn't slow me down,” Phifer said. “In the second half, they made a couple of changes and started containing me, but that opened it up for my other teammates.”

The adjustments made did create some issues, but the Falcons went other [;ayers who stepped up. One was J.D. Ruddy, who ripped off some big yards, including a 45-yard touchdown run that proved to be the game-winner. The actual score that won the game was the two-point conversion from Uhl to make it 44-42 with 7:12 to go.

“He stepped up and pushed through,” Phifer said of Ruddy.

“Our offense is fun this year, we have so many weapons,” Reed noted.

Phifer finished with 174 yards on 14 carries and Ruddy tacked on 116 on six trips. The Falcons (2-0) finished with 368 yards on 34 plays. Wallace was 4 of 7 passing for 70 yards and Harms caught all four passes for 70 yards.

Pawnee ran 80 plays for 433 yards. Liam Monohan rushed for 141 yards and Fisher ran for 108. He also threw for 140 on 12 of 25 passing.