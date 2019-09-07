Hawks hawk IPC road victory

Winning a road football game in the Illini Prairie Conference is no easy task for any team. Entering Week 2 against Bloomington Central Catholic, Prairie Central head coach Andrew Quain knew that he would have a dogfight on his hands. The much-improved Saints had lost 10 straight games entering Friday night’s game.

Despite playing without star junior quarterback Kaden King, who was out with a high ankle sprain until the last series of the game, a late goal-line stand helped the Hawks escape BCC with an impressive 28-21 victory Friday night at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

“We overcame a lot of adversity,” Quain said. “You can tell by number 11 (King) not playing until the end there when we needed to secure the ball. I got to give it up to the Saints, they did a great job. I’m just happy we came out with a win.”

After a 31-yard passing touchdown from backup quarterback Logan Steidinger to Corbin Moser put PC ahead 28-7 with 34 seconds left in the third quarter, the momentum turned toward the Saints. Just 18 seconds later quarterback Jonathon Naour found Jake Slaughter for a 59-yard strike to narrow the score to 28-14 entering the fourth.

The Saints’ defense quickly held strong, and again they were in business. Naour marched them down the field on an eight-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a double pass from Naour to Austin Jordan to Isaac Whitaker, who was wide open in the end zone for a 10-yard score to make it 28-21 with 7:03 remaining.

BCC quickly regained possession on a forced punt, and again took little time to enter the red-zone. The Saints inched all the way to the 8-yard line of the Hawks before back-to-back Naour passes fell incomplete on third and fourth downs to seal the deal for PC.

“It was big,” Quain said about his teams’ defensive stand. “Our guys don’t give up. They’ve got a fight to them. There was a lot of chances we could’ve just hung our heads and turned away and they fought, so I’m proud of them.”

The key for the Hawks in the first half was their defense, as they held the Saints without a point in the opening half. In fact, BCC struggled to gain much of any traction offensively in the first two quarters.

Unfortunately for PC, the Saints’ defense came to play as well in the first half. The Hawks looked discombobulated in their opening drive, but seemed to settle in after that.

Following a forced punt by the defense, PC quickly jumped on the scoreboard with a 71-yard scamper up the middle by junior running back Connor Casner to give his team a 6-0 lead with 6:16 left in the first quarter.

Casner finished the game with 108 rushing yards (101 in the first half) on 14 carries.

The Saints responded, as Slaughter sprinted 31 yards on the second play of the drive to put them in business. BCC continued to move the ball, but a huge sack by PC’s Brandon Hoselton on fourth down gave the ball back to the Hawks.

Steidinger and the PC offense were unable to capitalize, however. The Hawks and the Saints would trade the next three possessions before Casner found the end zone just before the end of the half, this time on a 5-yard plunge up the middle. Steidinger ran in the two-point conversion, and PC carried a comfortable 14-0 into the break.

BCC seemed to have some things figured out coming out of the locker room for the third quarter, as the Saints used a 13-play, 65-yard drive lasting just over five minutes to enter Hawk territory. A 16-yard passing touchdown from Jonathon Naour to Jack Moews pulled BCC to within a touchdown at 14-7.

PC had a quick response, as just two plays later junior Dailen Loveless eluded multiple BCC defenders for a 70-yard touchdown to account fro PC’s other score with 5:53 left in the third.

Loveless finished the game with 95 rushing yards on six carries for the Hawks (2-0). Moser contributed 57 yards on nine carries, and also had two receptions for 53 yards. Steidinger ended the night going 3-5 for 74 yards and a score.

Naour led the way for the Saints (0-2), going 14-26 for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Slaughter added 93 yards on the ground on 24 rushes, while also catching three passes for 58 yards.