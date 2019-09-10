Prep golf

Dani Grace Schrock came in under par and Rylee Zimmerman provided one of her best rounds in leading Pontiac to a girls’ golf triangular victory over host Blue Ridge and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Woodlawn Country Club on Monday.

Schrock fired a blistering 34 and Zimmerman provided a complementary 47 as the Indians put up a 187. Blue Ridge finished with a 206 and GCMS had a 213.

Libby Larkin carded a 52 with Claire Nyi shooting 54 to complete the scoring. Aliya Leonard had a 60 and Macey Rice shot 61.

Prairie Central Hawks

DANVILLE — Payton Dunahee was a top 10 player in leading Prairie Central to a fifth-place finish at the Viking Invitational boys’ golf tournament Friday.

Dunahee carded a 77 on the Turtle Run Golf Course, which was good for seventh overall.

The Hawks finished with a 331 in the 18-team tourney that featured schools from all three classes. Normal Community won with a 305.

Carson Friedman was the No. 2 player for Prairie Central with his 81. Rylie Vaughan had an 85 and Trey Bazzell and Teegan Quinn each shot 88. Ty Drach carded an 89.



