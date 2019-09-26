Week 5: Pontiac at St. Joe-Ogden, a preview

For a team that’s 3-1, thinking about the playoffs in Week 5 really isn’t a factor. For a team that’s sitting 1-3, at least in the Illini Prairie Conference, there is the knowledge that four losses should still get you in the postseason. But that means that team can afford just one more loss over the final five games.

For Pontiac. It is dealing with that scenario. The Indians have lost three straight against what could be the three best teams in the league, and are now looking at a must-win situation the rest of the season. In essence, this could be Week 1 of the playoffs for the Tribe.

Is it too early to consider this thought? Maybe, maybe not.

“They know the place their in right now if they have any hopes for the playoffs,” PTHS head coach Alan Kuchefski said. “They can only drop one more if they want to make the playoffs.”

Pontiac’s run to the finish begins this week at St. Joseph-Ogden, who is coming off their first loss of the season. The Spartans were shut out 20-0 last week at Tolono.

“Going on the road is always a challenge, it’s difficult to make that long bus ride and get there and stay focused,” Kuchefski added.

St. Joe-Ogden provides a different approach by trying to balance its offensive attack. In the Spartans’ win two week ago over Central Catholic, Keaton Nolan rushed for 107 yards on 20 carries and Brayden Weaver chipped in 104 yards on 17 trips. Quarterback Crayton Burnett threw for 131 yards, including 83 to Brady Buss. Burnett also ran in for a score.

Unity shut down SJO last week, much like it has been doing everyone, including the Indians, since a Week 1 loss to Illinois Valley Central.

“They’re a multiple formation (team), they run a lot of formations,” Kuchefski said of the Spartans. “This year, I think they run more plays than they have in the past. It looks like they are a little more diverse. They will be as balanced as any team we’ve seen so far.”

This will be the challenge to the Pontiac defense. The Indians have had trouble of late in keeping teams in check, particularly last week when Prairie Central put up 52 points, including scoring on each of its five first-half possessions.

“We’re going to have to make sure we take care of our assignments. If we don’t get that down, it’s going to be a repeat of the last few weeks,” Kuchefski said. “They’ve got to improve on getting lined up correctly based on the formation we’re seeing. If they’re able to do that, then remember their responsibilities … we have to get better at it.”

As far as the offense is concerned, the Indians will be throwing different looks at St. Joe-Ogden by virtue of personnel. Tailback Brady Monahan has missed practice all week, so Cobi Parra will move from receiver to tailback this week.

Right tackle Ty Jensen will miss this week for personal reasons, so the Indians will be starting three freshmen up front again.

Pontiac showed some promise on offense on its first drive last week, and then was able to move the ball more effectively in the second half, but Kuchefski is looking for more of a four-quarter efficiency in trying to pick up that second win of the season.

St. Joe-Ogden had allowed just one touchdown in each of its first three games, but the Spartans were facing St. Thomas More (0-4), Rantoul (0-4) and Central Catholic (1-3) in those games.

This is the first of two straight weeks of facing Spartans. The Indians will celebrate Homecoming next week against Olympia.