Pontiac tennis

Pontiac overwhelmed East Peoria in a girls’ tennis match on Thursday at the Williamson Field Courts in posting a 9-0 victory.

The Indians virtually whitewashed the Raiders by giving up just six games in the six, two-set matches. No. 1 Brooke Whittle faced the biggest challenge in winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1. No. 4 Samantha Sipe won 6-1, 6-1 and Sam Thoman was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 6.

Leah Wayman at No. 2, Ashley Branz at No. 3 and Brienna Weaver at No. 5 each posted 6-0, 6-0 victories as the Tribe improved to 7-2.

Whittle and Wayman combined for a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 in doubles and Branz and Sipe won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Clare Vogel and Weaver were forced to a tiebreaker set before prevailing 5-7, 6-2, 10-2.

In JV play, singles winners were Georgie DiNardi (8-0), Raya Bauman (8-1), Halee Anglin (9-7), Aleigha Boldt (8-1) and Kelsey Ransom (8-1).

Whitney Weber and Christina Pozdol won 8-2 and Kyra Cotter and Keagan Hall won 8-3 in JV doubles.