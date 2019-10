The Lewistown Lady Indians volleyball defeated the A-Town Lady Tornadoes Sept. 30.

The Lewistown Lady Indians volleyball defeated the A-Town Lady Tornadoes Sept. 30.

Varsity scores are 25-19, 25-18. Their record is now 16-6.

Kill Leaders: Sydney Shaeffer - 8, Carli Heffren - 6

Dig Leaders: Carmyn Baldwin - 16, Sydney Shaeffer - 9

Ace Leader: Kadee Bainter - 1

Assist Leaders: Carmyn Baldwin - 17, Sydney Shaeffer - 2, Macy Mikulich - 2

Block Leader: Kate Heffren - 3

Service Points: Kadee Bainter - 7, Kortney Hopkin - 6

Junior Varsity scores were 25-13, 22-25, 15-7. Their record is now 12-1.

Kill Leaders: Ella Potter - 13, Chelsey Hopkins - 4, Grace Evans - 4

Dig Leaders: Camryn Bainter - 13

Ace Leader: Kate Hampton - 2, Macy Mikulich - 2

Assist Leader: Macy Mikulich - 10, Chelsey Hopkins - 10

Block Leader: Natalee Miller - 2, Grace Evans - 2

Service Points: Camryn Bainter - 7