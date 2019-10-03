Prairie Central vs. St. Joe-Ogden, a preview

In the first half of last Friday’s 27-7 home loss to then 10th-ranked Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central), the Prairie Central Hawks looked every bit as good as the Grey Ghosts.

A 7-7 tie quickly turned to 20 unanswered points for IVC, however, as the Ghosts continued their undefeated run through the Illini Prairie Conference.

“We turned the ball over a couple times,” PC head coach Andrew Quain said. “That’s kind of been our thing that’s come back to bite us this season is having some turnovers and they kind of get us one-dimensional. That’s really not what we want to be doing offensively. We got to do better job of holding on to the football and finishing out our runs.”

In a tough offensive outing overall for the Hawks, quarterback Kaden King was sacked nine times on the evening, most of which came in the second half. For Quain, he wants to see his team continue to try having a balanced attack on the ground and through the air.

“We have to get rid of the football when we’re throwing,” Quain said. “It (passing) is part of our game plan. If you look at what we did against Pontiac, we had a nice mix of run and pass early on. We were able to get Pontiac guessing.

“We kind of had to throw more on IVC’s terms because of the game situation and trying to play catch-up. We’d rather be throwing the ball when we want to throw the ball.”

Speaking of balance, another well-balanced offensive team will travel to Fairbury this week, as the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans (4-1) face off with the Hawks at 7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Field.

“Another pretty balanced team,” Quain said. “They do a pretty good job of running and throwing. I really think they’re similar to IVC. They don’t do the RPO’s like IVC does, but they run a lot of different things, a lot of different looks. It’s a good opponent coming to town.”

In a 19-0 road win at home against Pontiac last week, SJO quarterback Crayton Burnett finished with 120 passing yards to lead the Spartans, whose lone loss was against Tolono (Unity).

Quain also pointed out how unpredictable the defense of the Spartans are, as they seem to change things up on PC each year the two teams have squared off. For this, Quain feels that his club must expect whatever the Spartans throw at them.

Another challenge will make itself known this week for the Hawks, as it is homecoming week at PCHS. Despite the activities taking place throughout the week, Quain is confident that his team will remain focused on the task at hand.

“I do sense that the kids want to focus on Friday,” he said. “We stressed that the dance is on Saturday. We have to get through Friday night first, and then we’ll cut them loose and have a good time at the dance.

“We focused in, and we’ve watched a lot of IVC film this week. Our point of emphasis was if we take care of the mistakes we made and we improve as are team, we think we can make strides we need to get better this week.”