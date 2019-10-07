The Canton 7th grade girls defeated Abingdon-Avon 35-10 Saturday morning in Avon.

AVON — The Canton 7th grade girls defeated Abingdon-Avon 35-10 Saturday morning in Avon.

Canton: 13 - 7 - 14 - 1 = 35

Abingdon-Avon: 0 - 4 - 0 - 6 = 10

Canton got 11 points, 4 steals, and 2 assists from Ella Demler; Milly Oswald scored 10 points; Alli Wheeler had 9 points; Natalie Downing had 2 points and 4 assists; Delanie Cain had 2 points,3 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists; Brooklyn Dennis added 1 point, 5 steals, and 2 assists; Tru Larson and Geneva Mitchell each pulled down 3 rebounds.

Emma Gunther had 8 points for Abingdon-Avon. Ella Pompeo added 2 points for A-Town.

Canton's record is now 3-0. They will now play Monday at 4:30 p.m. at East Peoria Central.