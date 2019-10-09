Pontiac competes in IPC meet

Pontiac placed sixth in the boys' Illini Prairie Conference cross country meet on Tuesday. The girls' only had three runners.

Ethan Schickel led the Tribe (141 points) with a 16th-place finish in 16 minutes, 4.6 seconds. Leighton Gerdes was next at 16:35.1 for 24th overall. Carson Gregory was right behind in 28th at 16:49. Sam Fogarty placed 31st with a 16:52.6 mark and Tucker Riordan completed eth scoring with a 42nd-place time of 17:06.7. Noah Parra (17:33) and Weiland Torkelson (18:48.8) also competed.

Olympia won the boys' race with 29 points. Monticello took the girls' title with 40.

Natalie Cassady led the trio of Indians with a time of 19:34.7. Hailynn Dively came in at 21:29 and Ashlyn Bernard was close behind at 21:41.