Schuyler Industry Middle School will host the 2019 Cross Country IESA 2A Sectional this Saturday, Oct. 12, at Schu-Rush Park, 8000 Schuy Rush Park Rd., Rushville.

Coaches will meet at 9:30 a.m.

Girls race at 10 a.m. Boys race at 10:30 a.m.

Awards will be given out as soon as the results have been scored and confirmed.

Schools to participate are Athens, Abingdon-Avon, Beardstown, Canton, Farmington, Havana, Joy Mercer County, Macomb, Illini central, PORTA, Pleasant Plains, Quincy St. Peter, Rushville-Industry, and Williamsville.

The Awards Ceremony will be held near the finish line. Plaques: First, Second, Third for both boys and girls teams. Medals: Awarded to the top 10 in both boys and girls division.

The top three teams will advance to the IESA State Meet on Saturday, Oct. 19. The top five individuals not on one of the top three teams shall advance to the State Meet.

Sectional t-shirts will be on sale. Please check www.CubbyHoleOnline.com for pre-order information.

Concessions will be available at the meet.

Parking can be difficult, especially if the weather is bad. It’s recommended to get to the meet before the start of the girls race. After the start of the girls race, parents will have to park farther away.

Restrooms will be port-a-potties.

Check-in will be at the pavilion near the finish line.

Timing will be done by River City Race Management.

For questions, contact Chad Orwig at 217-491-3051