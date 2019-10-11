Rocky Ragusa's Speed Week

The Fairbury Speedway is scheduled to conclude its 2019 racing season Friday and Saturday night with the FALS Frenzy. Originally scheduled in May, the race was rained out.

Promoter Matt Curl saw an opportunity to showcase “America’s Dirt Track” to race teams and fans with the late-season event. Two nights of late model, modified and pro late models on the 1/3-mile dirt oval has drawn interest from race teams looking to for a big pay check.

Current World of Outlaw point leader and winner of this year’s Prairie Dirt Classic, Brandon Sheppard will headline a star-studded field of late model competitors. Outlaw regulars, Dennis Erb Jr., Shane Clanton and Chase Junghans have indicated plans to attend.

Also, 2019 DIRTcar national champion Brian Shirley, track champion Ryan Unzicker, Shannon Babb and Bobby Pierce will lead the region stars, along with local favorites McKay Wenger, Mike Spatola, Kevin Weaver and Derek Chandler.

Fresh off a $7,000 to win race at the Shady Hills Speedway in Indiana, Mike McKinney looms as the favorite in the modified class. Track champion, with 26 feature wins, Allen Weisser and McKinney have battled all season for top honors and this weekend will be no exception.

Because of a weekend off from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Riverton’s Justin Allgaier has this race on his schedule, plus Jeffrey Ledford, Michael Ledford, Steven Brooks and Jeff Leka.

The pro late model division has made two appearances to Fairbury this year and Dakota Ewing has been the bridesmaid on both occasions. The man to beat at Farmer City and Macon Speedway, Ewing would love to add some Fairbury hardware to his mantle.

In his lone trip to Fairbury, DIRT car pro late model national champion Aaron Heck took one of his 22 feature wins with Ewing on his tail. A large field is expected with Torin Mettile, Trevor Gundaker, Matt Hammond, Mitch Hahn and Amber Crouch looking to take the payday.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Friday. Hot laps will start at 5:45, time trials are at 6:30 and racing will follow with the modifieds in a 25-lap, $1,500-to-win race, followed by the late models going 40 laps for a $5,000 to win, and the night concludes with the pro late models in a 20-lap, $750-to-win show.

Gates will open at noon on Saturday. Hot laps begin at 5 p.m., followed by time trials at 5;15 and then racing with modifieds (30 laps, $2,000-to-win), late models (60 laps, $15,000-to-win) and pro late models (25 laps, $1,000-to-win).

To keep up to date on the latest race information, log onto www.fairburyspeedway.com or call the race day phone at (815) 692-3222.