MANLIUS -- Brayden Deem threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, as the Rockridge Rockets spoiled Bureau Valley's homecoming with a 36-20 win in Manlius Friday night.

Bureau Valley's Mac Nugent ran for all of the Storm's touchdowns on a windblown night that made passing and kicking difficult.

Things went wrong for the Storm early, as they fumbled on their first play from scrimmage, giving Rockridge the ball at the Bureau Valley 45.

Rockridge drove to the 20, but then Evan Eckberg picked off a pass from Deen at the Storm’s 9-yard line.

After marching to their 41, Bureau Valley had to punt, and Rockridge scored in two plays, the second a 33-yard touchdown pass from Deen to Payton Locke.

After forcing a three-and-out — and a Storm punt into the wind that netted just four yards — Rockridge launched an 11-play drive that ended with Deen’s three-yard touchdown run.

Bureau Valley then drove inside Rockridge’s 30, but an incomplete pass on fourth down gave the ball back to the Rockets. On a fourth and three from their own 27, Deen was stopped short, giving the Storm the ball at their opponents’ 28. Four plays later, Nugent ran for his first touchdown from the 17.

A return of the second-half kickoff by Locke gave Rockridge the ball at their own 49. A 13-play drive ended with a one-yard touchdown run by workhorse running back Niko Zarlatanes.

On their first second-half possession the Storm narrowed the deficit to 22-12 on Nugent’s second touchdown, a one-yard run.

But the Rockets extended their lead to 29-12 on the first play of the fourth quarter, a 40-yard touchdown pass from Deen to Cole Rusk.

With 6:44 left the Storm made it 29-20 on Nugent’s 42-yard touchdown run, but Rockridge got some insurance with 3:31 left when Zarlatanes scored on a two-yard run to make it 36-20.

The loss dropped Bureau Valley to 0-7 on the season. Rockridge improved to 3-4.